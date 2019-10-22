Tarsha Whitmore Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Blue Minidress That Hugs Her Every Curve

Instagram sensation Tarsha Whitmore has been on a traveling spree lately. Her recent posts have shown her en route to the Maldives, where she will no doubt share plenty of photos for her fans to drool over. Until then, her followers will have to settle for her latest post — a flirty snap that showed her looking gorgeous wearing a tiny blue dress that highlighted her fabulous figure.

Tarsha’s minidress featured spaghetti straps and a low scoop neck that showed off her cleavage. The dress also had a ruched design across the front, drawing attention to her ample chest. The skintight number hugged Tarsha’s body, calling attention to her slim waist and curvy hips. A pair of white Nike sneakers gave the sexy dress a casual vibe.

The brunette bombshell squatted in the photo with her hands on her low back. The pose accentuated her hourglass shape as well as her toned thighs. Her sun-kissed skin looked flawless in the outside light.

Tarsha wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, contoured cheeks and a nude color on her lips. Her long hair was straight and fell down her back. She opted for no accessories, which kept all eyes on her body.

In the post’s caption, Tarsha said that the photo would be her last before landing in the Maldives, where she would then begin to spam her followers with loads of photos.

Many of Tarsha’s fans couldn’t help but notice how pretty she looked in the photo.

“Wow wow wow wow,” one follower wrote.

“Very very beautiful,” said a second follower.

“Holy smokes,” commented another fan.

Tarsha seems to knows what her followers like to see, and she doesn’t appear to mind showing off a little skin to get their attention. As The Inquisitr reported last week, the beauty flaunted her curves a barely-there black bikini.

Loading...

Judging from her Instagram account, the Australian stunner spends quite a bit of time in swimwear. But she also models skimpy lingerie and dresses. Tarsha is an ambassador for fashion brand Oh Polly, and many of the outfits she wears come from the brand. In July, she posted a photo in which she wore a strapless red dress from the brand that could hardly contain her.

The beauty also models for White Fox Boutique, Meshki and Pretty Little Thing.

Fans wanting to see what kind of fun Tarsha will be having in the Maldives can follow her Instagram account.