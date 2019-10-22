Kailyn Lowry Posts Pregnancy Picture, Reveals She Is Ready To ‘Tell The Truth’

There has been a lot of chatter about whether or not Kailyn Lowry is pregnant again and the Teen Mom 2 star is ready to set the record straight. On Monday night, she took to Instagram to post a pregnancy picture and revealed in the caption what is really going on, revealing that she is ready to “tell the truth.”

“People are asking if I’m pregnant and if it’s a boy or girl,” Kailyn wrote alongside the picture that showed the mom-of-three dressed in a comfortable outfit and touching her baby bump.

“This picture is from my pregnancy with Lux but I’m finally ready to tell the truth about my next and what the future, in terms of having babies, holds for me. Thank you for all your love and support,” the rest of the caption read.

The link in Kail’s bio directed readers to an Us Weekly article in which Kail stated that she would not be having any babies just yet. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn revealed on Twitter that until there is a ring on her finger, she won’t be having any more babies.

Kailyn is already the mom to three young boys. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son.

The relationship with her oldest son’s father did not work out and as she continued to share her story on Teen Mom 2, cameras continued to follow her love life. She eventually met and married a man named Javi Marroquin and together the couple had one son together. Despite trying to make things work, the couple ended up divorcing and Kail moved on with a man named Chris Lopez. Although their relationship has been off and on, the two share one son together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn opened up about marriage on her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. Kail was asked if she would rather marry the same individual three times or never be married at all. Kail revealed she would prefer to never get married over having to marry the same person three times.

“Based on experience, I would rather have never been married than to marry the same person three times,” Kailyn explained.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 airing Tuesday nights on MTV and catch up with Kailyn Lowry and the rest of the cast.