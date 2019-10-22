Teresa Giudice Spills Details On First Interview With Husband Joe & Fans Are Furious: ‘Anything For Money’

Teresa Giudice will sit down for an interview with Bravo host Andy Cohen along with her husband Joe Giudice, who will be seen via video conference from Italy, for the couple’s first interview since Joe was deported back to his native country after serving time in prison and detention in ICE custody.

The interview will air Sunday, October 27 and will be called The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked.

Teresa confirmed the news on social media on Monday, October 21. She revealed the interview details on Twitter and Bravo TV shared her post on their Instagram page and fans are clearly upset over what they feel is an unnecessary intrusion into the couple’s private life.

“Anything for money!” slammed one fan.

“Who cares! It’s all about making $. Haven’t those kids been through enough? Kind of disappointed in Bravo for making this a special!” claimed another Instagram user.

Yet another fan concurred, “I can’t understand why Bravo pays criminals? Real Housewives of New Jersey has been ruined by them.”

Bravo’s The Daily Dish aired the first statement from Joe since he was released from prison and deported to Italy, where he has been staying with family as he fights to return to the United States and his four girls with Teresa; Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

“Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror, you know. It’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield,” Joe said in the video. “But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect.”

The channel is clearly going to try and rein in viewers to the show, which will hopefully put an end to the lingering questions regarding both Teresa’s future and marriage to her husband, as well as Joe’s plans for the future if he is allowed to return to the United States.

Joe Giudice was released from ICE custody on October 11 after he was granted permission to await a final decision in his deportation case in his native Italy. He chose to return to his native country rather than stay in ICE custody any longer. Joe was brought to the United States as an infant by his family but never became an American citizen.

According to NJ.com, Joe is reportedly living near Salerno, about an hour from Naples where his brother Pete and his mother, Filomena, traveled to Italy from New Jersey to be with him after his release from prison. Joe served a three-year sentence for conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications, and bankruptcy fraud in a 39-count indictment.

The Inquisitr recently reported on Joe’s day-to-day life in Italy away from Teresa and their children, revealing that the father of three is working out daily alongside his brother and acclimating to life outside of custody as well as enjoying the freedom to Face Time his four daughters when he wants after years of only being able to see or speak to them at scheduled times.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked will air Sunday on Bravo TV.