Britney Spears Does Gymnastics In Tiny Shorts And Sports Bra, Sam Asghari Has Sweetest Response

Britney Spears made the most of the beautiful weather by practicing outside with the help of a male assistant.

Britney Spears first impressed fans with her gymnastic skills over two decades ago in her “…Baby One More Time” music video. In her latest Instagram post, Britney revealed that it’s been a long time since she’s done moves like the walkovers and back handsprings that she performs in her iconic music video, but her followers, and her boyfriend, were wowed by her recent display of skills.

On Tuesday, Britney took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing gymnastics with the help of a male assistant. The 37-year-old pop music icon is wearing a tiny pair of blue plaid shorts and a neon yellow sports bra for her workout session, which took place outdoors. The video begins with a shot of Britney and her helper beside a pool. Her assistant is lying down on the grassy ground with his knees up in the air, and he’s holding Britney up by her thighs. She’s balancing with her hands on his knees as she bends and straightens her legs.

In the next shot, Spears easily executes a back handspring while her assistant spots her. She then moves over to a thin strip of cement right on the edge of the pool, where she practices walking on her hands. Back on the green grass, the singer does a few more back handsprings and a back walkover. The video ends with a shot of Britney showing off her core strength by placing her toned stomach on her helper’s feet as he lies on the ground. He slowly lets go of her hands so she can balance there with her back arched.

In the caption of her post, Britney revealed that it’s been “exactly a year today” since she’s done gymnastics. She didn’t say why she stopped, but she did reveal that the long break from practice has made her back a bit stiff. She also explained that some of the moves she’s performing in the video are her partner’s attempts at helping her loosen up.

Britney’s boyfriend, 25-year-old personal trainer and model Sam Asghari, responded to her post with a sweet message that references the back handsprings that she does in her video

“Flipping into my heart like [fire emoji],” he wrote.

Britney Spears’ Instagram followers also flipped out over her video, watching it over one million times and flooding the comments section with praise for their “Queen of Gymnastics.”

“Queen of gymnastics!!! The olympics are shook!!!!!” remarked one fan.

“The epitome of fitness!!!!” another commented.

“Queen of neon sports bras,” wrote a third.

Brightly-colored sports bra often make appearances in Britney Spears’ Instagram posts, especially if she’s sharing a video filmed in the gym. She was wearing a bright blue one in a recent video showcasing her incredible flexibility, and she’s rocking a bright pink one in the workout video below.

The athletic sports bra look also made an appearance in Britney’s “…Baby One More Time” music video over 20 years ago. The then-16-year-old singer was criticized by some parents for showing too much skin, but Britney wasn’t having it. As reported by Popsugar, she defended her decision to show off her stomach by explaining that she simply likes to be comfortable when she’s moving.

“Me showing my belly?” she said. “I’m from the South; you’re stupid if you don’t wear a sports bra [when you] go to dance class, you’re going to be sweating your butt off.”