‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Tiny White Bikini

Though Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko may seem to know just how to spend her nights — like strutting around in the tightest of dresses — she unsurprisingly spends her days just as glamorously. The brunette beauty just posted a picture where she was by the water in Miami while in a teeny white bikini, and her followers are going crazy.

Miami has been the home base for the curvy stunner since she moved from Russia as a teenager. She had hoped to pursue modeling in the United States, and it is clear that she has clearly succeeded in her mission. The buxom brunette currently as over 10.1 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the world’s most popular social media celebrities.

Moreover, her following keeps growing thanks to pictures like her most recent, in which she proudly displays the curves that earned her the title the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” In the picture, Anastasiya sits on what appears to be either a boat or a dock, as both the blue water of the Miami waterfront — as well as a jet ski — appear in the background.

However, fans of the brunette beauty will no doubt be more transfixed by her incredible figure, which is on full display in her bikini. Anastasiya wears a sporty white scoop-neck top that appears to struggle to contain her assets, as a serious amount of underboob can be seen.

The matching white bottom is a thong cut, leaving very little of her famously perky posterior to the imagination. Anastasiya completed the look with sleek, straight hair, as well as a pair of trendy mirrored sunglasses.

Fans clearly loved the update, as it quickly amassed over 132,000 likes and close to 1,700 comments.

“I love u,” confessed one besotted fan, adding the heart eyes emoji. He was not the only user to make such a declaration.

“Such a beauty,” added a second, with several fire emoji added to convey her hotness.

“You are a goddess,” gushed a third.

In addition to the bikini picture, Anastasiya also treated her fans to some sultry shots on her Instagram story. In addition to modeling some dominatrix style lingerie, as previously covered by The Inquisitr, she also wore a tight red dress with a thigh-high slit that showed off her tanned and toned legs.

Though she has not worn anything similar on her feed, it’s clear that the Instagram star is a fan of the color red, as she often wears the bold color when modeling bikinis, swimsuit, and other ensembles.

The picture above is just one such example.