Molly Sims, 46, Wows In A Tiny Animal-Print Bikini In Mexico

The mom of three is showing off her insane bikini body in hot new photos.

Molly Sims is stunning fans with her latest flawless bikini display on social media. The gorgeous 46-year-old actress and model no doubt left jaws on the floor as she shared a sizzling snap on October 21 of herself spending her Monday in an animal-print two-piece as she soaked up the sunshine during a trip to Mexico.

Molly – who’s appeared in The Pink Panther 2 and NBC’s Las Vegas TV series from 2003 until 2008 – flashed her seriously fit and toned body as she sat on a swing chair in Cabos San Lucas.

The mom of three (she’s mom to 7-year-old Brooks, 4-year-old Scarlett, and 2-year-old Grey with husband Scott Stuber) rocked a skimpy animal-print two-piece as she perched on the end of the wicker chair in the stunning new snap. She put her seriously fit and toned body on full display in the triangle top and matching bottoms, which both featured a black and white cheetah-print design.

Sims had her long blonde hair tied up into a ponytail as she shared a coy smile with the camera, also shielding her eyes from the intense Mexican sun with a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section of her latest bikini snap was flooded with praise. Many of her hundreds of thousands of followers shared the love for the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model as they gushed over her fit body.

One fan called Sims “stunning” after seeing her posing in her fun bikini look, while another commented that she was looking “absolutely gorgeous.”

“Looks so incredibly breathtaking,” a third said, while a fourth commenter called the hot mom a “smoke show.”

Others flooded the comments section with different impressed emoji, including fire and smiley faces with hearts for eyes.

But her black and white animal-print look isn’t the only peek at her bikini body the 46-year-old star has treated her followers to lately.

On October 21, the former The View guest co-host flashed her seriously toned body once again, this time sporting a strapless yellow bikini look as she told her followers that she was on her way to grab another cocktail.

In that stunning vacation photo, Sims rocked the yellow two-piece with a tie design across the chest and hips as well as a large sunhat on her head and her dark sunglasses shielding her eyes from the Mexican sunshine.

Loading...

Molly walked barefoot in what appeared to be her vacation villa as she made the most of her time south of the border.

The latest swimwear snaps come shortly after Molly slipped into a ruffled purple bikini back in May to celebrate turning 46-years-old during a birthday trip to Mexico.

As for how the gorgeous actress and model stays in such amazing shape, she’s made no secret of the fact that she’s dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle in the past.

“This does not come naturally,” Sims previously told Shape of her fit and toned physique. “I have to work out 60 to 90 minutes at least five days a week and stick to a high- fiber, low-calorie eating plan.”