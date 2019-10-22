Bebe Rexha Poses In Skintight Leather Pants

Bebe Rexha is currently on the road with the Jonas Brothers and has been keeping fans up to date with what she’s up to.

The “No Broken Hearts” songstress shared on her Instagram account that she is performing a second show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, and mentions that she is excited.

For her latest photo upload, she is sitting down on stage equipment boxes in a short-sleeved T-shirt and skintight black leather leggings. She is rocking a pair of UGG boots while sporting her blond hair down and straight. She is staring directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 260,000 likes and over 980 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

Rexha has been on the road with the Jonas Brothers since August and will continue performing as their opening act until December, which The Inquisitr reported.

The tour is in support of the Jonas Brothers’ latest album, Happiness Begins.

For the first Hollywood Bowl show, Rexha wore a black choker, a black blazer, and a low-cut black garment underneath, which exposed a lot of her chest.

Last month, she released her latest single, “You Can’t Stop the Girl,” for Disney’s new Maleficent: Mistress of Evil film, which stars Angelina Jolie.

Its official music video has racked up more than over 3.7 million views on her official YouTube channel.

The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” hitmaker promoted the song on Ellen with a performance that was met with lots of praise.

On Spotify, Bebe has a loyal following of listeners that play her music around the globe. She currently has over 30.2 million monthly listeners, proving her relevancy in today’s market. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Call You Mine.”

Other high-profile names she has worked with include the likes of Martin Garrix, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and David Guetta, to name a few.

