Sierra Skye Drives Fans Wild In Thong Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots: ‘Late Night Snack’

Sierra Skye hasn’t posted to Instagram in a few days, and her return to the photo-sharing site was something that her fans would expect — a snap in which she flaunted her booty, along with a caption that teased her followers.

In the post, Sierra wore a pink bodysuit with a thong bottom. She paired the skimpy number with white, thigh-high stiletto boots. The stunner appeared to be outside near a wall, and she gave her followers a nice look at her derrière as she squatted with her back to the camera. With one hand on the wall and her other hand on her knee, she turned to give the camera a provocative look. The pose showed off Sierra’s long, toned legs as well as her slender waist. The white color on the boots and the pink bodysuit accentuated her bronze skin.

Sierra wore a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, contoured cheeks and a pink color on her lips. Sierra’s hair was pulled up in a high ponytail, and it fell down her back in loose waves. The beauty’s nails appeared to have a French manicure.

As she often does, Sierra kept the caption short and wrote three little words that drove her fans wild: “Late night snack,” followed by a tongue emoji.

Sierra’s fans seemed to enjoy the seductive snap.

“I like that snack,” one admirer wrote.

“Lord have mercy,” a second fan said.

“The baddest girl on IG,” commented a third follower.

“Simply the sexiest woman alive!!” said a fourth admirer.

Sexy is certainly one word to describe Sierra’s posts. Her semi-nude shots go over well with her 4.1 million followers. While Tuesday’s post didn’t show much skin, the beauty is known to sometimes push the limits as far as what Instagram will allow. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Sierra posed nude while in the shower. She has also posted several photos in which she has gone topless.

The beauty seems to be fond of bikinis. As quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she has modeled dozens of two-piece numbers in a variety of colors and styles. One of her more popular posts in recent weeks was a video that showed her tugging at the string on her bikini bottoms.

Even when she covers up a little bit, Sierra still manages to look incredible.

