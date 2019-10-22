Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Several Tiny Animal-Print Bikinis In Hot New Video

The Victoria's Secret Angel is flashing a whole lot of skin in several skimpy bikinis.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is proving once again why she’s one of the most famous swimwear and lingerie models in the world as she rocked a number of animal-print bikinis in a sizzling slideshow video posted to social media. The gorgeous 31-year-old supermodel could be seen modeling several very skimpy looks from her own swim line in the new video posted to Instagram as showed off some of her very best poses.

The video, which was posted to the social media site by her range Tropic of C on October 21, showed Candice flaunting some serious skin in a number of different looks that gave fans a good look at her seriously fit and toned body.

The video began with a look at the supermodel in a strapless black and yellow bikini top, before the slideshow upload continued to show Candice flashing even more skin in the skimpiest leopard-print triangle string two-piece with a large ring in the center of her chest.

But that certainly wasn’t all fans were treated to as the star sported several of the different swimwear looks from her own collection.

Also in the video, the mom of two sported a sizzling cheetah-print two-piece (which she gave fans a better look at with several other snaps shared to her own Instagram account this week) as well as a miniscule black and white zebra-print string bikini look.

That snap showed Swanepoel taking what appeared to be an outdoor shower as she flashed a serious amount of skin while tilting her head back and slicking down her long blonde hair with her eyes closed.

The video also featured a look at another stunning model who wowed in a strapless pink bikini for the increasingly popular line.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that the pieces were all taken from the newly launched Asante Sana collection.

Alongside a look at all the different animal-print looks, Tropic of C also shared another video of Candice modeling different looks from the Asanta Sana collection on October 21, this time showing the South African beauty in a handful of other looks including a tiny orange bikini and a nude two-piece.

The latest bikini photos come shortly after Swanepoel got pretty risqué on her own Instagram account as she posted a pretty revealing snap of herself climbing a tree in a nude bikini.

Showing off her uber-fit side, the mom to 2-year-old Anaca and 1-year-old Ariel kneeled on the branches of a large tree in her tiny two-piece as she held on to the branches above her while looking down towards the camera.

Speaking to Forbes earlier this year, Swanepoel explained that she took the plunge and started designing her own swimwear after Victoria’s Secret temporarily stopped selling its own bikinis and swimsuits.

“Victoria’s Secret had [temporarily] stopped the swim category, so I figured, this is my moment to keep myself busy during my pregnancy but also, to make my dream come true,” she explained.

“But the hardest part was getting it started! I didn’t know anything about what it takes to build the business or about the manufacturing process,” the star continued.