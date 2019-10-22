Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss In Figure-Hugging Dress, Tears Through Heart Cover ‘Alone’

Kelly Clarkson showed off her dramatic weight loss in a sassy flowered dress for the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show as she powered through the 1980s Heart ballad “Alone” for her fan-favorite “Kellyoke” segment.

Kelly looked absolutely stunning in a long-sleeved dress with a high neck that clung to her famous figure. The background of the dress was dark, with a floral motif that had peach and green accents. The dress had a high waist, accentuating the tiniest part of the singer’s body, and its sleeves flowed down to just past Kelly’s wrists. The skirt skimmed her calves, which were covered in high black boots, resulting in a perfect fall look.

Kelly finished off the striking image with large earrings, her hair long and loose and what are becoming her signature red lips.

Fans were thrilled to hear Kelly cover a tune she had not done on television since her days as one of the first contestants and eventual winner of the inaugural season of American Idol, the iconic 1980s rock and roll tune by Heart, “Alone.” The powerhouse vocals of this tune suit Kelly’s voice to a tee, showing off not only her range but the emotion necessary to drive home the heartbreaking tune of love and loss.

Entertainment Weekly reported that longtime viewers and fans of American Idol should recall that both Kelly and future AI superstar Carrie Underwood both covered the tune on the series, with many fans calling the tune both women’s breakout moment on the reality competition singing series.

Kelly has been pulling double duty, working daily on The Kelly Clarkson Show as its host and producer (along with her husband Brandon Blackstock and industry pro-Alex Duda) and as a coach on The Voice, where competitors continue to be whittled down into smaller and smaller groups and teams as the series progresses.

She is currently working alongside Normani, who is her Battle Advisor this season on The Voice, to help the members of her team as they compete against one another in the Battle Rounds, where only one singer can reign supreme as they duet on one song together.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Kelly showed off her bra underneath a tailored jacket in a photo posted to her Instagram account where she asked her followers if she looked “intimidating” as The Voice competition heated up. She seems to be enjoying flaunting her figure after she reportedly lost 37 pounds after following the eating plan outlined in the book The Plant Paradox reported Country Living Magazine.

Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets. All of this is not true. I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients. #DrGundry — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 16, 2019

I read The Plant Paradox by Dr. Gundry. He gives you yes & no lists 2 go by & tells why you should avoid things & basically it all comes down to lectins & inflammation. It’s a very detailed read as far as it being a giant science class but it has been helpful 4 me ????????‍♀️#UCanDoIt ???? https://t.co/mU6Q7oVq27 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 18, 2019

Kelly revealed that she was diagnosed with both an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in 2006 and noted in multiple interviews that while using the plan outlined in this book helped her regain control of her health, this method of eating that worked for her might not work for others. She also spoke out about her health on Twitter, revealing to her followers how using the formula outlined in the book made an overall positive impact on her life and health.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs daily in syndication.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.