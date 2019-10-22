Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Uses Steffy’s Fears To Help Her Forgive Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 23 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make his way to the cliff house. He is still determined to make peace between his son and daughter, and it seems as if he may have found a loophole to get Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to forgive Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Ridge is having a hard time convincing Steffy to let the past go. Steffy will not forgive Thomas for hiding Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity from her. Although Ridge has tried to help heal the rift between his children, Steffy cannot let go of what her brother did.

While at Forrester Creations, Ridge will show his daughter Thomas’ latest designs. Steffy will be impressed by her brother’s talent, she will let Ridge know that she still can’t get past how he betrayed her.

However, it appears as if Steffy will also tell her father Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) plans for the future. Hope recently told Steffy that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was concentrating on making a family with her, Beth, and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). When Steffy pointed out that Hope was not Douglas’s mother, Hope confidently pointed out that Thomas was not a stable influence in the boy’s life.

It seems as if Steffy will deduce that Hope wants custody of Douglas. She will tell her father about the conversation, per She Knows Soaps. From her point of view, she doesn’t want Douglas to grow up without his father, or Kelly to miss out on time with her cousin. But B&B viewers may also realize that Steffy may not want Hope to win this round too.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will use this opportunity to try to soften Steffy’s heart toward Thomas. He will promise her that Thomas will raise his son, and that Hope won’t get custody of the little boy. Ridge will assure Steffy that Thomas will take care of his son and that he won’t allow a Logan to raise Douglas.

Steffy may decide that she should put aside her ill feelings toward Thomas and focus on supporting him and his son for the moment. Although Thomas hurt her, she doesn’t want him to lose Douglas and definitely does not want Hope to raise the boy.

The soap opera spoilers state that having heard about Hope and Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) plans, Ridge will immediately head to the Logan estate. He will confront mother and daughter for trying to “steal” his grandchild.

