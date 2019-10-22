Sailor Brinkley-Cook At A Loss For Words After ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 28 Shocker, Cast Reacts

The daughter of Christie Brinkley was blindsided in the ballroom.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is at a loss for words over her elimination on Dancing with the Stars. The 21-year-old daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley was eliminated from the celebrity ballroom competition in a shocking reveal on Monday night, despite being tied for the top judges’ score of the evening.

At the end of Monday’s live show, Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron revealed that after combining America’s votes from this week with last week’s Disney Night votes and scores, Sailor and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were in the final two alongside Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber.

Sailor, who was a last-minute replacement for her mom on the TV dancing show after the modeling legend broke her arm days before the Season 28 premiere, broke down in tears when it was announced that her mirrorball trophy dreams were done. Val was shown trying to console her as the DWTS ending credits rolled.

After Sailor’s elimination was announced, Bergeron said, “This has been a complete shock.” Judge Carrie Ann Inaba agreed that the turn of events after the high-scoring performance was shocking.

The stunning elimination announcement came after Monday’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” jive earned Sailor and Val three 9’s from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruni Tonioli, tying them for the top score of the night. Sean Spicer’s score of 21 was at the bottom of the leaderboard, according to Yahoo.

Sailor has not yet publicly commented on her premature Dancing with the Stars elimination. But after the live show aired, Val took to Instagram to post a photo of the two and to tell Sailor he is proud of her.

“Thank you thank you thank you,” Sailor responded in the comments section. “I’ll find words tomorrow but for now thank you so much my buddy.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that Sailor chose not to talk to press reporters after her blindside elimination from the ballroom, and instead stayed backstage. While Sailor was at a loss for words, several Dancing With the Stars contenders reacted to the Week 6 results.

“It was completely shocking,” Ally Brooke said of Sailor’s elimination. “I’m sure she’s completely sad, and I know she’s probably just taking her time to process this.”

Pro dancer Witney Carson said Sailor’s sudden demise was “so sad.”

“I’ve actually gotten close to her throughout these weeks and she’s just so sweet and loving and good. Like, actually really good, so I think everybody was shocked,” the DWTS pro added.

Celebrity contender Karamo Bown added that you never know what will happen on Dancing With the Stars.

You can see Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s final Dancing With the Stars performance below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p,n. on ABC.