‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Mon. October 21: Steffy Blasts Hope For Thinking That Her Family Is Better

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, October 21 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who put her stepsister in her place. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) tried to force Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to tell Steffy that his future was with her and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). According to Soap Central, Liam thought that it was “so unnecessary.”

Steffy Forrester Blasts Hope Logan For Thinking Her Family Is Better

While Steffy went to fetch Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) from her room, Hope told Liam that he needed to set boundaries with Steffy. However, when she returned with the toddler, Kelly asked her father to stay. Liam patiently told his little girl that he no longer stayed at the cliff house and that he would visit as often as he could. Liam also reminded Kelly that he loved her.

After Hope asked Liam to take Beth home, she and Steffy had words. Hope said that Liam was focused on making a family with her, Beth, and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Steffy reminded Hope that she was not Douglas’s mother but the blonde let Steffy know that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was not stable and that Douglas was better off with her.

Steffy then blasted Hope and told her that she was self-absorbed and just wanted things to go her way. She told Hope that she barged into her house and made demands. Steffy said that Hope believed that her family was better than hers and that she could not see that Liam was not going along with her plans. Steffy said that Hope could not force Liam to commit to her and that he would make his own decisions.

Steffy does make a good point… #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/NCM6uKuw63 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 21, 2019

Shauna & Ridge Have A Heart-To-Heart

The soap opera also featured Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) who told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she wished that Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had made some different decisions regarding Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). She was glad that the doctor was behind bars.

Shauna felt that Ridge was a good dad and understood why he was defending Thomas. At the same time, she also wished that the Logans could forgive Flo. Ridge opined that Flo had done something wonderful for Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and that it would take time for them to forgive Flo. Shauna told Ridge that she would have never let him walk out of her house, referring to the fact that he and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) no longer live together.

Ridge grows concerned when Shauna reveals that Thomas knows about their kiss. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ESGEtAkKiy #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/FsYmPufkD9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 18, 2019

Thomas Asks Zoe To Move In

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) revealed that it was tough to watch her father on trial but was glad that they finally had closure. She felt that she could move on and indicated that her mother wanted her to move back to London.

Thomas felt that he would only be able to end this chapter of his life once he got the Logans out of Forrester Creations. He said that his father and Steffy may be co-CEOs but he was the true leader of the company.

Thomas flattered Zoe when he told her that he thought of her while making some sketches and asked her to move into Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment with him.

Thomas flattered Zoe when he told her that he thought of her while making some sketches and asked her to move into Vincent Walker's (Joe LoCicero) apartment with him.