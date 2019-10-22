Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 41, Stuns Fans With Skimpy Bikini Photo

The mom of six's body had fans doing a double take as she hit the beach in a black two-piece.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann had fans doing a double take this week as she showed off her bikini body at the beach. The stunning 41-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star left her many followers stunned as she posed in her black two-piece that had fans of the reality star unable to get over her fit and toned body after giving birth to six kids.

Kim left very little to the imagination while posing by the swimming pool and in front of the ocean in her dark swimwear that perfectly showcased her flat tummy and toned legs.

Zolciak-Biermann stretched her arms up above her head as she turned her head to the side, putting her blonde hair up as she posed for the camera during a sunny day at the seaside.

The Bravo star didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, which she shared with her 3.1 million followers on October 21, though it’s safe to say that fans weren’t exactly looking at the idyllic location. The comments section was flooded with praise for Kim, as many stunned fans voiced their disbelief that that she’s actually 41-years-old and is a mom of six.

“Great body and with all those kids. Amazing,” one fan wrote, as a second added, “Perfect body!! You look absolutely amazing! Can’t believe you had all those beautiful babies.”

“Look how great you look after [six] kids..shes the bomb,” a third said. Another Instagram users added in the comments, “How do you look so freaking amazing after [6] kiddos? #dreambody.”

Another called Kim’s fit and toned physique #BodyGoals.

Kim’s not exactly a stranger to showing off her body on social media though, as she’s been known to flash her bikini body to her millions of fans multiple times in the past.

One of her more infamous bikini snaps came as she posed with husband Kroy Biermann last year. While the RHOA and Don’t Be Tardy star posed in another black two-piece, her handsome husband grabbed just as much attention as he cuddled up to her in a seriously tiny pair of white swim trunks.

As reported by Diply, she also shared a swimwear snap to tell fans how she keeps he body in such great shape, revealing that her big secrets include a whole lot of running and staying away from red meat.

But it’s not just Zolciak-Biermann who’s not afraid to show some skin.

Kim’s daughter Brielle Biermann is also a fan of showing off all her hard work on her body on social media, even sharing a red-hot bikini photo with her own followers earlier this year that got pulses racing.