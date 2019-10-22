Erin Andrews Claps Back After She’s Slammed For Wearing Skintight Glitter Pants On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The ABC co-host blasted a hater's 'disgusting remarks' about her outfit.

Erin Andrews stole the show with her latest outfit on Dancing with the Stars. The longtime co-host of ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition rocked glittery green pants on Monday night, but when a Twitter user criticized the look, she clapped back in a big way.

For Week 6 of the long-running dancing show, Andrews skipped her usual ball gown and wore sequined chartreuse pants that were form-fitting at the top and flared at the bottom. The 41-year-old blonde beauty paired the pants with a black turtleneck and heels. Most fans loved the look, but one critic caught Andrews’ eye.

On Twitter, one user slammed the Dancing With the Stars co-host for wearing “the most hideous baby s#it green metal flake pants I have ever seen.”

“Your bony hips protruding out and your bowlegged stance are not doing anything to make that ensemble any more attractive dear. Whomever let you wear that should be ashamed of themselves,” the hater wrote.

Andrews clapped back with a tweet of her own—after her own father, Steve, responded to the “classless remark.”

“I echo what my father just tweeted you. I hope your children are NEVER subjected to such disgusting remarks. Thank goodness my parents taught me to how to be kind and spread love! Love you Mom and Dad.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

Of course, most commenters loved Andrews’ dazzling disco look. You can see some of the positive social media reaction to her sparkly pants below.

@ErinAndrews you look fierce and fab tonight. Those pants! — Felicia Gressette (@fgressette) October 22, 2019

@ErinAndrews is the only person on this earth who would look good wearing those pants. And she looks BOMB. — Emily (@EmilyAnn152) October 22, 2019

Loading...

Erin Andrews takes her fashion seriously. In fact, she dropped her own football-themed clothing line earlier this month. The Fox Sports sideline reporter told Page Six the WEAR by Erin Andrews consists of nine styles for all 32 NFL teams.

“I think they’re all pretty much of my basics that I like to have in my life,” Andrews said. “Every single piece, I kind of took from my closet and thought, ‘How can we make this cool and incorporate NFL teams on it?”

Andrews added that she wanted the clothing collection to be suitable for every day and not just game days. The star also teased that she’s already brainstorming ideas for future collections for her line.

In addition to her weekly Dancing With the Stars dresses (and now pants), Andrews, who replaced Brooke Burke as co-host on the show five years ago, has been known for her Super Bowl style. In 2014, the sportscaster famously stayed warm on the sidelines for the chilly East Coast game in a gorgeous purple Burberry coat.

Before the game, Andrews told Glamour her look was about practicality—and style.

“I want to be warm. PERIOD. I have to be outside for four to five hours and need to be comfortable. But let’s be honest, it’s the Super Bowl in NYC. Who says you can’t be warm and look fabulous?” she said at the time.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.