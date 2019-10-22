Jojo Babie Exposes Major Underboob In Tiniest Bra For Sizzling Bedroom Selfie

Jojo Babie has been on a roll lately, as she shares one revealing Instagram photo after the next. This included an update where she wore a white lace dress, but her newest post was all about lingerie.

The social media sensation was spotted wearing the tiniest bra, which was arguably too small for her. So much so, that it didn’t cover her chest properly, leaving her underboob exposed. The bra itself was black and sheer. She wore a pair of black lingerie bottoms too, which featured three straps on her hips. The straps rested high on her waist.

Babie didn’t wear a necklace or bracelets, but her belly button ring popped in the shot. She was seen posing on the edge of a bed, as she propped up her right knee. She wore her hair down, and brushed it over her left shoulder. Jojo was seen placing her right hand by her hair, while taking the photo with her other hand.

This update has been liked over 116,000 times so far, and fans sent her tons of love in the comments section.

“It is impossible to improve on perfection,” said a fan.

“Wow baby, you look amazing beautiful and spicy,” said another fan.

Others let Jojo know what effect the photo had on them.

“Yes I just tripped and fell lol,” joked a follower.

“This cures my depression,” said another follower.

Plus, there were fans that referred to her captions.

“I confess! It’s @jojo_babie,” said a follower.

The photo can be viewed on Jojo’s Instagram page.

In addition, the model seems to be getting in the mood for Halloween, as she shared a new recipe with her followers. Babie often promotes 1st Phorm, which is a supplements company. And every once in a while, Jojo shares different recipes to help people enjoy their supplements in new ways. This time, it was a recipe for pumpkin protein muffins.

Loading...

Babie has also shared a couple of Instagram stories, one which promoted her newest photo. She also shared a quote.

“If we aren’t f*cking up each other’s sleep schedule, it ain’t real,” it read.

It’s hard to know what she’s talking about in particular, but it sounds like she’s hinting at a relationship.

For now, fans can hope for more sultry updates from Babie in the coming days. She usually posts on a regular basis, and also takes time to interact with her adoring followers. If her future posts are anything like her recent ones, fans can look forward to Jojo showing off all of her eye-catching assets.