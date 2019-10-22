Belgian Bombshell Rose Bertram Shows Off Flawless Figure In Skimpy Tie-Dye Bikini

Rose Bertram is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Monday, October 21, the Belgian bombshell treated her 778,000 followers to a sizzling new snap that is getting recognized for all of the right reasons. In the photo, the 24-year-old posed underneath a large, luscious green plant that towered high above her head, providing her with some shade from the golden sun that slightly peaked through the plant’s massive leaves.

The camera was positioned a perfect distance from the model to capture the full length of her flawless figure, which, to the delight of her fans, was left well on display in a tiny bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Rose sent her fans absolutely wild with the eye-popping bikini shot that proved impossible to be ignored. She was sure to send more than a few pulses racing with the itty-bitty ensemble that boasted a pastel pink and blue tie-dye pattern that popped against her deep tan.

The two-piece included a sexy, scoop-neck top that appeared hardly able to contain her voluptuous assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage out of nearly every angel of the garment.

Rose’s matching bikini bottoms put on an equally-as-risque display that upped the ante of her skin-baring look even more. A glimpse of the babe’s curvy booty was well on display thanks to the number’s daringly high-cut design that also allowed her to flaunt her sculpted legs for her followers to admire. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model accessorized her swimwear with a thin choker necklace, small hoop earrings, and a single bangle bracelet that added the perfect amount of bling. She wore tied her curly tresses in a messy ponytail, keeping her locks from hiding her face and gorgeous minimal makeup look that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

One glance at the stunner’s new Instagram photo explains its popularity among her thousands of fans. As of this writing, the upload has racked up more than 23,000 likes after 12 hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens took their love for the shot a step further, filling the comments section with compliments for Rose’s jaw-dropping display.

“True perfection,” one person wrote, while another said that Rose was a “goddess.”

“Yasss girl you came to break the internet,” commented a third.

Rose has hardly been shy about showing off her impressive physique on social media. Recently, the model sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page again when she shared a series of photos that were staged in an office cubicle, and saw her exposing her bare chest underneath an oversized, open orange blazer — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.