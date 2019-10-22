‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jordan Cooks Up A Deadly Plan In Hopes Of Getting Rid Of Ciara

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 22, reveal that there will be a shocking turn of events coming, and fans will not want to miss out on the surprising episode.

Soap Hub reports that viewers will see Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) gear up to throw a first birthday party for her son, David. The new mom will be ready to celebrate the big day, but she’ll be cooking up a deadly treat when it comes to her brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), and his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Rumors are flying that Jordan will bake cupcakes and put some poison in at least one of them with the hopes of feeding it to Ciara and killing her. It seems to be the reason that Jordan is allowing Ciara and Ben to even attend David’s birthday bash at all.

However, speculation is circulating that it may not be Ciara, or even Ben, who happens to take a bite out of the tainted cupcake, but that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will be the person who is unlucky enough to suffer Jordan’s wrath this time around.

Jordan will likely feel terrible for poisoning Rafe, and she’ll also probably have a lot of explaining to do when it comes to how the poison got into the sweet treat in the first place.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) and her brother Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) will join the long list of Salem residents who have not only noticed Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) odd behavior, but are not concerned by her antics.

The duo will reportedly question Hope about her change in mood and personality, but she will likely just brush it off. As fans already know, Dr. Rolf (William Utay) has brainwashed her, and it appears that her alter-ego, Princess Gina, may be returning.

Meanwhile, Ciara and Ben will be busy making a special present for little David’s birthday party when things take a romantic turn. It looks like viewers will see some steamy love scenes between the couple in addition to the murder and mayhem that other storylines are bringing to the table at the moment.

Loading...

In another part of town, Dr. Rolf will threaten Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Rolf will more than likely want his flash drive back, as it contains important information that he needs for his projects, and possibly even notes about Hope’s behavior and condition.

Fans can see more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.