Ashanti, 39, Flaunts Curvy Hips In Nude Fishnets And Feathery Carnival Costume On Instagram

Ashanti likely set several hearts aflutter when she wore feathers and nude fishnet stockings in a recent Instagram post.

In the photo, the R&B singer is onstage wearing a sparkly costume from Miami Carnival. The outfit consists of a bedazzled bodysuit, the aforementioned fishnet stockings, and a blue-and-fuschia feathered backpiece. Ashanti, who recently turned 39-years-old is also wearing a matching headband in the photo to accessorize her wavy, black tresses.

In the comments, fans marveled at her curvy figure.

“Ashanti, what u be eating girl,” one clearly impressed admirer inquired.

“Great angle cameraman,” another added.

“GOOODDD!!!! HER THIGHS,” a third fan raved.

“Thick as a bowl a grits,” a fourth commenter wrote.

This is hardly the first time that the “Foolish” singer has gotten this type of attention because of her physique. As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar comments when she posted photos of herself in a pink bikini to advertise her collaboration with the brand Pretty Little Thing.

As The Inquisitr also noted, Ashanti has been sharing photos from her birthday celebrations with her millions of Instagram followers. In one of those photos, she’s blowing out candles on a cake while wearing yet another pink string bikini plus a matching feather boa and a cowboy hat. In the caption, she made it clear that she’d be celebrating her birthday for the entire month of October.

It’s clear that she’s having the time of her life right now.

Ashanti posted several photos from Miami Carnival and in one of the captions, she said that she’s “brought in” her birthday at the festival.

Fortunately for any Ashanti admirer who wants a body like hers, she has shared some of the ways that she keeps fit. In an interview with Parade Magazine earlier this year, the singer admitted that she works with a trainer to help keep her fitness routine on track.

“We do weight training, cardio, running. I’m kind of a tomboy and I’m very competitive so I never want him to beat me,” she said to Parade.

Loading...

“Sometimes he has me work on mobility, other times endurance, and then we’ll go for strength. I think it’s important to mix it up and hit different parts of your body. We’ll do the Stairmaster, lots of core work.”

Based on the comments she gets on her photos, it’s clear that her followers are loving the results of her hard work.

Fans who want to see more of Ashanti’s gorgeous photos can follow her on Instagram.