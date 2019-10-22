Australian Hottie Emily Sears Exposes Cleavage In Unbuttoned Top While Rocking Tight Jeans

Emily Sears is the definition of a smokeshow in her latest Instagram photo. The Australian model stunned her over 4 million followers when she posted a brand new update, which left little to the imagination.

Emily looked like a total blond bombshell in the revealing new snap, which featured the model standing in front of a plain white wall holding a bright red flower. Sears wore a pair of skintight jeans that boasted distressed rips and holes in them. The pants hugged her curves and flaunted her hips, tiny waist, and long, lean legs.

The model also wore a see-through tan top with black dots on it. Emily went braless under the shirt, which she left open to showcase her massive cleavage. The sheer top was held together only by Sears’ arms, as she posed with a sultry look on her face.

Emily had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell behind her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and bright red color on her lips to match the flower in her hand.

Emily’s followers went wild for the snap, which clocked nearly 10,000 likes and over 200 comments in the first 45 minutes after it was posted online.

“You’re so beautiful,” one of Emily’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“WOW. Absolutely gorgeous,” another adoring fan stated.

“Soooo stunning,” a third comment read.

“Looking good,” another admirer remarked.

In her Instagram bio, Emily calls herself a “feminist in underpants,” and has been vocal about wanting to have open and honest conversations through her social media account.

Loading...

“As a social media influencer, she encourages conversation via the content she creates. Emily shares body positive images with millions of followers and supports others to have the confidence to seek out healthy relationships. Through her efforts, she’s witnessed a ripple effect of kindness and self-acceptance in her interactions with others,” Emily’s “About Me” section of her personal website reads.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Emily Sears’ sexy outfits, bikini shots, and all-around gorgeous good looks by following the Australian bombshell on her social media account, which she updates on a regular basis for her loyal fans to enjoy.