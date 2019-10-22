‘Dancing With The Stars’ Results: Who Was Eliminated On Week 6 Of Season 28?

Dancing with the Stars aired on ABC on October 21, with eight eager couples left in the competition when Week 6 of Season 28 resumed. To say the remaining contestants were nervous as the live show began was definitely an understatement.

First up, Ally Brook and her mentor, Sasha Farber, presented their quickstep danced to the tune of “Take on Me.” They earned 25 points out of a possible 30 for their fast-footwork. Len graded this couple with a 9 out of 10, which is not typically what the lead judge tends to do since he is not normally the arbiter who hands out the highest score.

After that, as the DWTS spoilers suggested, actress Kate Flannery and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, glided across the floor for their Viennese waltz performed to Whitney Houston’s ballad, “I Have Nothing.” Their efforts were rewarded as the judges each gave this pair a 9 for a total of 27 out of a possible 30 points.

Comedian Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson’s quickstep was up next on the DWTS floorboards. Their musical accompaniment was “Part Time Lover” by Stevie Wonder in a dance for which the couple was given 26 points out of a possible 30 points.

After that, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, danced a contemporary number to “Summer We Lost” which earned a score of 25 out of 30 — and which may have earned them a trip home as that was the lowest score of the night at that point on DWTS.

Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Alan Berston samba-ed their way as Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” played in the background. That dance earned these two hoofers a total of 24 out of 30 points, earning even lower points than Karamo and Jenna.

After that, model-photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy put their high-energy jive on display as they danced to “Wake me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham! This number earned the duo 27 points out of a possible 30 points.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer danced the Viennese waltz to the strains of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” and walked off the DWTS floor after receiving three 7s for a total of 21 points.

Then, actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater served up their best samba, earning three 9s from the three judges who gave them a total of 27 points out of 30.

After that, America Idol alum Lauren Alaina and pro, Gleb Savchenko, showed off their contemporary number, receiving 26 points out of a possible 30 points for their effort.

And then the dancing was done. After Lauren and Gleb’s performance, the scores were tallied, leaving Lauren Alaina, Karamo Brown, Kel Mitchell, James Van Der Beek, Sean Spicer, and Hannah Brown to continue on in the ABC competition.

Meanwhile, two pairs were not so lucky.

Ally Brooke and Sailor Brinkley-Cook landed in the bottom two and the three judges took over to decide who would stay and who would go. In the end, Carrie Ann Inaba decided to save Ally and so did Bruno Tonioli.

The result?

Even though she earned the highest of anyone for the evening, Sailor Brinkley-Cook was sent packing.

And so with that said and done, seven pairs remain to dance at least one more time on DWTS.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights on ABC.