‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In Tight Leather Pants, Fringe Biker Jacket & Quirky Beanie

Chelsea Houska‘s fashion game is once again right on target. The Teen Mom 2 star has been turning heads for her style – it isn’t all about the Ugg boots for this mother. Then again, considering her beauty icon status among the stars of the MTV franchise, it’s somewhat of a double deal when it comes to Chelsea — for example, the famous redhead recently stunned with thick lashes while “hunting for babies” with cat Tuna and daughter Aubree.

Earlier today, Chelsea posted a new Instagram story. The mother-of-three wasn’t seen posing in any professional setting – rather, she was shot for a video in what looked like a warehouse. In the text accompanying the story, Chelsea joked that her work as an influencer wasn’t all that fun.

“Production meetings aren’t fun at all.”

The video seemed to show plenty of fun, though, suggesting that Chelsea’s words were likely tongue-in-cheek. Chelsea was looking absolutely stunning as she shook her stuff in an outfit that was definitely flaunting her fit body. The star appeared in a skintight pair of black leather pants paired with a matching biker jacket with fringe tassels – these were seen flying around as she danced. The star had gone a little quirky, though. Chelsea’s choice of a white beanie added unusual flourishes for an outfit that isn’t usually paired with such hats, although her fans are likely aware that hats are her thing.

In her appearance on Instagram today, Chelsea gave a nod to Lauribelles — the star regularly influences for the clothing brand and appears on its social media. That said, there’s a bigger gig going on for the Teen Mom 2 regular. The star and her husband have a collaboration with retailer Itzy Ritzy, with Chelsea and Cole appearing to have recently finalized another deal as the couple recently announced their eyewear collaboration.

An Instagram post showing Chelsea and Cole rocking the eyewear came captioned with an announcement.

“We’re so excited to announce our partnership with DIFF Eyewear is launching this Friday 9/27! Were giving one of our amazing followers the chance to win our entire collection in a custom vanity case personally signed by both of us + a $1,000 shopping spree on diffeyewear.com! To enter follow the directions below and make sure to sign up for the launch notifications (we’ll be checking!)…. You are going to love love LOVE this collab!!” Chelsea wrote.

Chelsea does seem to have her fans hooked when it comes to fashion. Of course, the star is also adored for having a solid marriage, plus the fact that three kids are being raised under the Houska/DeBoer roof.