‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Rocks Super Short Red Dress & Nude Heels

Yanet Garcia looked red-hot in her latest Instagram update on Monday, and the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” dazzled her nearly 12 million followers as she showed off some skin in the photo.

In the sexy snapshot, Yanet is seen sitting on the edge of a purple couch on set, which is decked out for Halloween. There are pillows with a skull print on them, faux pumpkins, colorful mums, and skeleton decor hanging in the background.

Yanet smiles for the camera as she rocks a sexy, bright red dress. The vivid gown boasted long sleeves and a very short skirt. Garcia’s long, lean legs, tiny waist, and ample bust were all on full display in the photo, as she posed with her hands on her hip.

The TV personality accessorized the look with a gold belt, a gold bracelet on her wrist, and nude heels that helped to show off her impressive legs even further.

Yanet wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and flowed over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips.

Of course, Yanet’s loyal fans couldn’t get enough of the awesome snap, which earned Garcia over 89,000 likes and more than 300 comments in the first three hours after it was posted online.

As many longtime fans of Yanet may already know, she shot to fame thanks in part to her relationship with popular YouTuber star Doug Martin, also known as “Faze Censor.”

The pair made headlines when it was reported that Faze had broken up to Yanet in order to spend more time playing his favorite video game, Call of Duty.

“So, I am relaxed, at peace, I keep what was good about the relationship in my heart. We were in a long distance relationship, it was very difficult. I actually do not judge him, on the contrary I wish him all the success, I hope that he wins that championship and it gives him all that he wants,” Yanet told The Mirror following the split.

“We were a couple working in social media, and he had commitments with his followers while I have my job and projects,” she continued.

When asked if she believed that she and Faze would ever get back together, Yanet gave a definitive no.

“No, I do not think so. I trust God, he has something else for me,” Garcia admitted.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Yanet Garcia by following the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” on her Instagram account, which she regularly updates.