Tammy Hembrow Gets Sandy On The Beach In The Tiniest Purple String Bikini

Tammy Hembrow has built up an Instagram following of more than 10 million people, and treated them all to a sizzling new set of snaps this week that brought was sure to send more than a few pulses racing.

On Monday, October 21, the Australian bombshell shared some exciting news with her fans: that she would be collaborating with one of her favorite swimsuit brands — California based Minimale Animale — to launch an exclusive, limited-edition color for their products. Fans were no doubt thrilled for the Instagram model’s new notch in her career, though the big announcement wasn’t all that captivated their attention.

Also included in the social media upload was an eye-popping duo of photos that saw Tammy modeling a minuscule bikini from the swimwear brand — presumably in the color she created — and judging by the reactions of her millions of fans, she certainly seemed to do the design well.

The 25-year-old sent temperatures soaring with the newest addition to her Instagram feed that captured her getting sandy on the beach in the tiniest bikini imaginable that left her nearly nude, providing for a seriously NSFW display. The sexy two-piece was of a bright purple, metallic hue that popped against her deep tan and sparkled underneath the golden sun, though the color hardly seemed to be the detail that caught the eyes of Tammy’s fans.

The Instagram model stunned her fans in the itty-bitty swimwear that left very little to the imagination. Its daring though bottoms provided as little coverage as possible to the babe’s curvaceous backside, leaving her peachy derriere completely exposed, as well as her toned legs, which were stretched out behind her. It had a “dental floss” style with thin, string waistbands that were tied high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection — a result of the beauty’s intense fitness regimen.

Tammy’s matching bikini top was mostly out of sight in both photos in the post, though there was no doubt that it provided an equally-as-risque display as the lower half of the set. The famous blonde’s voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of the top, displaying an ample amount cleavage that proved impossible to ignore.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s new Instagram post with love. As of this writing, the double dose of her bikini body has already earned more than 68,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for Tammy’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Omg you are unreal,” one person wrote, while another said that Tammy was “absolute perfection.”

Loading...

“How can someone be this hot??” questioned a third.

This is hardly the first time that Tammy has shown off her famous curves on social media. Another recent Instagram post saw her showing some skin again in a hot pink bikini while enjoying a day by the pool, and the snaps sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.