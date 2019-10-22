Kourtney Kardashian Challenged After Picking Up Cheetos & Pringles In A See-Through Top

Kourtney Kardashian has been challenged – enough so to make the Daily Mail’s headlines. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier today with a casual photo of herself rocking a see-through top as she stocked up on junk food. The Inquisitr documented the star’s social media update shortly after it was posted, although it looks like the Daily Mail has broken the whole thing down.

As the newspaper reports, Kourtney purchased several items, including Cheetos, Pringles, and Funyuns, all of which were seen on the counter. Later on, a fan reportedly challenged Kourtney on the unhealthy nature of the snacks she bought, prompting a response from the star.

“I didn’t know you ate unhealthy,” the fan wrote.

“Road trip soooo,” read Kourtney’s reply.

It looks like the interaction has generated a buzz — actor Jason Kennedy appeared to joke by suggesting that the coconut water Kourtney is known for drinking “balances it out.”

It’s worth bearing in mind that Kourtney has been slammed before for her food-centric images. Earlier this year, a poolside photo of Kourtney with sister Kendall Jenner as they slurped spaghetti was criticized by a fan, though Kourtney likewise clapped back. Similarly, the Poosh CEO wasn’t in the mood to leave any probing comments unanswered today.

Kourtney is known for being the health nut in the family. The star has frequently made headlines for her gluten-free philosophies, although this year has seen Kourtney take on a different diet trend – for the second time. Kourtney revealed that she’s gone keto in a Poosh blog post published this summer.

“I always have my morning avocado smoothie with almond milk, MCT oil, E3Live, and protein, but when I leave the house, I make sure to have a keto-friendly snack handy with me, just in case. My favorite are pecans or walnuts—the fat and protein keep me full in between meals and curbs cravings,” the star wrote.

Kourtney detailed that keto is a low-carb and high-fat diet while also recommending keto-friendly snacks in her blog post.

“Another great snack is an avocado sliced up with olive oil, salt, and pepper. It’s packed with the right fats to make me feel full, and the creamy texture and salty taste is really satisfying. Olives are also a good keto hack snack, especially kalamatas,” Kourtney added.

For the most part, the comments to Kourtney’s post today were positive. That said, the fan challenging the star did find their comment upvoted, although Kourtney’s response also garnered plenty of likes. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her on Instagram.