‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns With No Pants, Then Again In Unzipped Jacket

Thylane Blondeau has been dubbed the “World’s Most Beautiful Girl.” The French model is relatively unknown in the U.S. However, she has a solid fanbase in Europe. Thylane is rising as an international face by virtue of her stunning Instagram updates; one showing Thylane with soaking-wet hair earlier this year showed her for the knockout that she is.

Thylane took to Instagram in two ways today in the form of a post on her feed and Instagram story. Anything posted via the latter method only stays in the digital space for 24 hours.

Thylane’s story showed a photo that was likely from a shoot. The star was seen seated on a wooden floor and photographed in black-and-white. Blondeau was flashing her bare legs by virtue of rocking only a dark sweater, with the star’s slender limbs leading into a pair of chunky, lace-up boots. Thylane was seen with her arms crossed over her legs, and she delivered a bit of a bombshell finish by with her sweeping long hair and slightly-parted lips as she gazed at the camera.

The second image can be seen on the star’s Instagram feed. This one, shot in color, showed Thylane promoting Cacharel perfume. The star was seen in a metallic, shimmery purple jacket worn unzipped, with fans seeing a barely-there string vest underneath. Both images delivered the same level of beauty, although in very different ways.

Thylane’s modeling career has seen her walk the runway for major brands including Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. Proof that Thylane’s profile is on the rise lies in her appearing to have been cherry-picked by French fashion brand Cacharel. Thylane has been profiled about her modeling, with a W Magazine interview seeing the star mention both her experiences on the catwalk and the world of technology – the latter keeps Thylane famous by virtue of her Instagram account.

Thylane told the magazine about a Chanel show she walked that came with a futuristic theme.

“It was really colorful and connected. Intimate technology means my daily life, as I was born in 2001. Technology is part of my routine; I can’t imagine a world without technology everywhere. We need it,” she said of the experience and tech overall.

“Dolce & Gabbana was wonderful – beautiful show and clothes and it was really well organized. They have been so kind to me. There are no words to describe the dinner; the venue was incredible and I had a really nice time with the guests,” Thylane added.

Fans wishing to see more of Thylane should follow her Instagram.