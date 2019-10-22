NBA Rumors: D’Angelo Russell Reveals Plan To Form Big Three With Devin Booker And Karl-Anthony Towns

Slam Magazine recently featured three of the fastest rising superstars in the NBA – Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, D’Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors, and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. Since entering the league in 2015, Towns, Russell, and Booker have managed to make their own names and continue to show improvements in their game. Though they considered each other rivals on the court, they built a good relationship off the court.

However, the time may arrive that NBA fans will see Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Devin Booker playing together in one team. Though he didn’t say it in a serious tone, Russell said that they will once again appear on the cover of Slam Magazine when the three of them are “on the same team.”

“We gotta do this again, when we’re all on the same team,” Russell said.

“Nah, don’t cut it. Y’all got it on footage. When we’re all on the same team—I ain’t gonna tell you which team because I don’t know—we’re gonna do this again.”

Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Devin Booker may be signed to long-term contracts, but there’s still a chance of them turning their dream into a reality, especially in today’s NBA where it is the norm for players to throw away their loyalty to achieve their main goal. Of all those three, Russell is the most likely to leave his current team.

Since the 2019 NBA free agency, rumors have been continuously circulating around D’Angelo Russell and his future with the Warriors. Russell may somewhat fill the hole Kevin Durant left on the offensive end of the floor, but with the emergence of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in their backcourt, he’s clearly an odd fit on the Warriors’ roster. Unless the Warriors decide to make a huge roster overhaul and part ways with Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green, the plan of Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Devin Booker to create their own “Big Three” is less likely to happen in Golden State.

Meanwhile, the Suns and the Timberwolves are both capable of turning their dream into a reality, provided that Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns/Devin Booker demand a trade from their respective teams. Despite the explosive performance of Towns and Booker almost every night, the Suns and the Timberwolves remain as one of the worst teams in the league. Successfully creating their own “Big Three” of Russell, Towns, and Booker would not only make the Timberwolves or the Suns a team to fear in the Western Conference but it would also give them a realistic chance of contending for the NBA championship title.