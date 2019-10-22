Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Makes Amends

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 22, bring drama between Victor and Chelsea while Nick tries to convince Adam to come home. Plus, Cane wants to know the truth about Katherine Chancellor’s will.

Victor (Eric Braeden) questions Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) motives, according to SheKnows Soaps. Chelsea finally takes Connor (Judah Mackey) to see his grandpa. Victor apologizes to Connor for making him think that his grandpa passed away. To make it up to the little boy, Victor gives Connor some toys. However, when Chelsea explains that Connor isn’t doing well since Adam (Mark Grossman) left town, Victor is surprised to hear that Chelsea thinks Adam is a good dad. Even so, Chelsea informs The Mustache that Nick (Joshua Morrow) went to find Adam and bring him back home, despite everything that went on before he left Genoa City.

In Las Vegas, Nick pushes his luck with Adam. As difficult as it is for Nick to beg Adam to come back home, he’s doing it for Connor’s sake. Shockingly, though, Adam remains unmoved. He’s fully convinced that Connor is better off without him no matter what. Even if Connor is hurting and lashing out because of Adam leaving, Adam thinks his son will ultimately get over it and be a happier person without him in his life. It’s incredibly hard for Nick to continue pushing Adam to return since he so desperately wants Adam to stay away. However, a call from Chelsea and Connor in the hospital could be the thing that causes Adam to change his mind about returning to Genoa City and helping his son.

Finally, Cane (Daniel Goddard) seeks the truth about Katherine Chancellor’s will, and Jill (Jess Walton) believes it’s real. Although he’s stunned about the new pages that he found in Las Vegas, Cane wants to get to the bottom of the situation. Everybody agrees that it is strange that he got knocked out and woke up to a note from Chance Chancellor and the pages of Katherine’s will.

Despite the oddities of the situation, it turns out that the pages that Cane brought home are authentic — the ones in the will that left Katherine’s money to Devon (Bryton James) are on different paper, and Kay’s signature is forged. All this leaves Cane incredibly confused about why Katherine would choose to leave the bulk of her fortune to him, considering they aren’t actually family. Jill thinks Katherine believed in Cane, but the whole situation is irregular.