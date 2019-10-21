Spoilers For ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 6: Dance Order Revealed As The Next Elimination Looms

Fans are anxious to see how things play out Monday night for Week 6 of Dancing with the Stars. Spoilers tease that there is a rather eclectic mix of songs that will be used for the next DWTS performances, and now it looks as if viewers can get a sense of when their favorite pairs will be hitting the dance floor.

George Pennacchio of ABC7 dished out the DWTS spoilers regarding the Week 6 running order for Monday night’s show via his Twitter page.

Dancing with the Stars spoilers reveal that Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will open Monday night’s show and Kate Flannery will dance second with her partner Pasha Pashkov. Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will dance third, and the fourth spot in the Week 6 DWTS dance order goes to Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson.

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown landed in the fifth spot for the night with her partner Alan Bersten, and Dancing with the Stars fans will see Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy dance right after that. Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold will perform seventh, and James Van Der Beek will dance eighth with his pro dancer Emma Slater.

That means that American Idol star Lauren Alaina and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko will be the last to show their dancing skills on Monday night.

In the past, there tended to be advantages to going first, last, or right when the second hour of the episode was beginning. Now, with the voting happening during each show, it’s somewhat unknown what this means for the importance of the running order.

For example, fans of those pairs who dance late in the show likely need to start voting before their couple even dances, as voting ends at the last commercial break and then the elimination is done. Going last used to be considered perhaps the best spot to dance during an episode, but now, that could be a dangerous place to be positioned.

There has been some speculation that Week 6 might include a double elimination. If that doesn’t happen Monday night, it seems fairly likely to be coming next week.

Will those pairs performing later in the show on Monday night end up being at a disadvantage when it comes to the next elimination? Since nobody was sent home last week, the scores and votes from last Monday will be combined with tonight’s new votes and scores, so that should be helpful for Lauren and James performing later.

Tune in to ABC Monday night to see how Week 6 of Dancing with the Stars shapes up. Could there be a shocking elimination? DWTS fans have strong opinions about who they think deserves a spot in the finale and everybody will be anxious to see who does well during these next performances.