‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Wows Pre-Halloween With Liquid-Effect Makeup For ‘Crystal Inspired Skeleton’

Kailyn Lowry has delivered a stunning Instagram update – no two ways about it. The Teen Mom 2 star took to the platform earlier today with a photo ahead of Halloween. In the photo, it looks like the famous blonde has her makeup all set.

Fans gearing up to the see the image should get themselves prepared – this was no DIY job. Kailyn had gone all-out with a stunning look. Despite the Halloween makeup, she stayed true to herself by using crystals, which she loves. To be fair, Kailyn seems to have a knack for wowing the camera with very little effort as she did with soaking-wet hair in a Calvin Klein bra with Leah Messer earlier this year.

The photo showed Kailyn shot against a gray wall that made her stand out even more with her face of makeup. Kailyn’s face was painted in varying shades of purple, blue, and black, with areas around the jaw forming a liquid effect. Kailyn had gone down the spooky route with a skeletal image, and she mentioned it in her caption. The star’s makeup also included black paint around her nose, plus stunning crystal details on her brow. Around Kaily’s mouth, white and silvery teeth were painted on, with the overall finish definitely channeling Halloween’s creepy vibe. The star’s eyes appeared to have been subject to colored contact lenses, with Kailyn giving a deep and piercing gaze straight to the camera.

Kail was seen holding a moon-shaped ornament and a crystal. The star herself appeared in a simple t-shirt, but the makeup was making up for the lack of an outfit.

The picture racked up more than 80,000 likes in the space of five hours. Fan comments poured in from the moment the update went live, with users gushing over how amazing Kail looked. Fans did ask about Kailyn’s eyes, although most comments just seemed to have the fans floored.

Kailyn is busy these days. She’s got the show, her podcast, plus her haircare brand alongside the kids. Speaking to Inked Mag, Kailyn seemed grateful for what the MTV series has afforded her.

“I have to give a lot of thanks to the show for opening those doors to me. It’s provided me with connections and networking opportunities that made my other endeavors possible. But it’s hard to juggle the TV show and keep it separate from my other business work and being a mom. It’s a little chaotic most of the time.”

It looks like Kailyn nailed her look today. Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.