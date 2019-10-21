‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Sizzles In Black Lingerie For Unretouched Photo

Hunter McGrady has broken her Instagram silence, and the new update was most definitely worth the wait. On Monday, October 21, the body-positive model — who has been called Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition‘s “curviest model,” as Insider has pointed out — took to the popular social media app to share a couple of snapshots in which she flaunts her figure in a lingerie set that highlights her famous curves.

In the photo, Hunter is leaning against a wall as she rocks a black two-piece underwear set that features a lace bra with a nude under-layer and straps that go over her shoulders. The bra also includes an underwire structure that pushes against her chest, helping accentuate her cleavage. McGrady teamed her bra with a pair of matching black bottoms that sit just above her belly button, leaving quite a bit of skin on display.

Hunter shared two photos in which she rocks the same lingerie in the same location. The first shows her against a wall as she poses with one leg in front of the other, in a way that flatters her figure. The model is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera, with her lips slightly pursed into a half-smile. The second shot, on the other hand, sees McGrady leaning forward slightly, flashing a big, bright smile for the camera.

At the time of this writing, the post — which McGrady shared with her 572,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 13,300 likes within just a couple of hours of being posted. The same amount of time also brought in more than 190 comments to the photos.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for the model.

“Why are you so perfect bb!!” one user raved, trailing the words with a couple of double pink heart emoji.

“Spicy mami,” said another user, including a hot chili emoji after the comment.

“You look beautiful!” a third user raved.

Earlier this year, McGrady addressed issues of diversity and inclusivity in a Sports Illustrated post. In it, she discusses the impacts SI‘s efforts have in the industry.

“One thing that strikes me about bringing the conversation of diversity to the forefront is the outrage it sparks… Most of the comments I see are from people who would in no way relate to that image, but at the same time, there are comments of women who are bursting with thankfulness that they see a woman that they can relate to. It takes one person, one publication or one label to make that leap into being inclusive and diverse and to speak out on behalf of those who are not able to,” she wrote.