Kelly Clarkson Flashes Black Camisole, Big Smile For Instagram ‘Battle Game Face’: ‘Do I Look Intimidating?’

Kelly Clarkson recently asked Instagram a question. The 37-year-old singer, reality judge, and talk show host took to the platform earlier today with a snap of herself sitting in the well-known chair from the set of The Voice. Kelly seems to have a lot going on with The Kelly Clarkson Show and her overall career, but the star is continuing to update her social media feeds with content relating to the popular singing contest show.

Fans seeing the image likely reacted by thinking that Kelly looked great; it’s worth remembering that Kelly dropped jaws by flaunting her 37-pound weight loss earlier this year. The slimmed-down blonde is, indeed, looking fantastic. It also looks like Kelly was in the mood to flash a little style today, with her photo showing a sizzling outfit and a bright, beaming smile.

The photo showed Kelly shot from the front as she grinned for the camera. The star was seen looking sexy and stylish in a low-cut, glittery blue dress, with a black camisole underneath clearly visible. Kelly was also definitely flashing more cleavage than she usually does. The star appeared beautifully made up with bright red lipstick and a warm-colored blush, plus her trademark blond hair worn down around her shoulders. A caption from Kelly announced what kind of “face” she was pulling, before asking fans if they are intimidated by it.

Kelly has been making headlines lately. The singer’s talk show hosting duties seem to have catapulted her to superstar status, although Kelly’s career is high-profile by virtue of it being multi-faceted. Kelly opened up about her talk show long before it started airing, with a Marie Claire profile published last year seeing the star talk about the very first episode.

“Even in the pilot, people were trying to get me to go somewhere with one of the guests on the show. It was really cool though, because the people on my team understood right off the bat. I was like look, I totally get why you’re doing this. I don’t want that kind of show, where we’re pushing people just to make a headline,” Kelly told the magazine.

“I don’t ever want to make someone uncomfortable. I want people’s voices to be heard. I’ve just been on the receiving end of that a lot. I just want quality, and I want heart, and I want humor, and that’s all,” she added.

