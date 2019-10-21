Tori Spelling Makes Amends With Dean McDermott’s Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace: ‘New Friends’

The former foes have formed a close bond.

Tori Spelling has a new friend. The BH90210 star has formed a close friendship with the last person on earth anyone would ever expect – her husband Dean McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace.

In a surprising interview on McDermott’s Daddy Issues With Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, Eustace revealed that she has become close friends with Spelling after years of animosity. The two women formed a stronger bond at the recent 21st birthday party for Eustace and McDermott’s son, Jack.

Eustace revealed that for years, she and her ex would have a “routine” in which they’d text back and forth, “just being nasty to each other” and that Dean finally blocked her from his number.

Tori never blocked her, but at Jack’s birthday dinner, the actress made an effort to talk to her with a “whole new level of love,” Eustace revealed.

“The first thing she said to me was, ‘I’ll sit beside you.’ And she did. And it was on. It was full game on, three or four hours, we had the most amazing time. We had incredible conversations.”

Eustace added that she and her former nemesis have “similar personalities.”

“Listen, it’s been a rough ride… but at a certain point in time, you just have to put it in the rearview mirror,” she said.

The two women also posed for a surprising selfie, which you can see below. In the caption for the pic, Eustace described Tori and her five kids with Dean as “new friends.”

In his podcast introduction for Eustace, McDermott joked that hell had frozen over with his ex-wife as a guest. McDermott and Eustace divorced in 2006, following his headline-making affair with Spelling, so this was indeed a day no one ever saw coming.

In 2007, Eustace made headlines when she penned an essay titled “When the Other Woman is Tori Spelling.” She also wrote the book Divorce Sucks, a handy how-to that detailed what to do when “irreconcilable differences, lawyer fees, and your ex’s Hollywood wife make you miserable.”

In 2017, Eustace told The Toronto Sun she was tired of battling with Dean over money to help support Jack, especially as he lived a lavish lifestyle with his second wife.

“To be battling all the time is not healthy. And to see the discrepancy between Dean’s lifestyle and what happens when it comes to his son — who has been told constantly there is no money for basics like education or transportation — is an added psychological hurdle,” she said at the time.

On the podcast, Eustace joked that she was happy that McDermott finally got a job. McDermott hosts the Daddy Issues podcast, where he often dishes intimate details about his life with Tori, since June.

You can see Mary Jo Eustace talking about her new friendship with Tori Spelling in the podcast below.