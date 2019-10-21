Cambodian-American ‘Playboy’ Model Marie Madore Rocks Her ‘Mom Bod’ & Bare Face In Black Underwear In New Snap

Marie Madore is getting candid on her Instagram with her post recent post. On Monday, the Cambodian-American bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot in which she rocks her bare face while flaunting her natural curves in underwear as she addresses her health journey.

In the photo, Madore — who has been featured in Playboy and Maxim magazines, according to the website Famous Birthdays — is standing indoors in front of a door as she rocks a black two-piece underwear set that consists of a straight-cut bra with spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders. The bra also boasts a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, helping accentuate her buxom physique. As she indicated via the tag included with her photo, the top she is wearing is from Muscle Nation, a brand that offers clothing and supplements.

Madore teamed her bra with a pair of black underwear bottoms that sit higher on her sides and lower at the front. The model is posing with her legs slightly apart, in a way that showcases her strong thighs. In addition, Madore also left her stretch marks on her lower abs visible and unedited.

In her caption, she explained that she is currently not following any diets and is lifting more weight. She feels great inside, which makes her feel even more beautiful, regardless of what a scale says.

Completing her candid post, she posed for the photo while wearing no makeup at all because, as she put it, this is what she looks like 90 percent of the time. At the end of the post, Madore added the hashtag “mom bod” to show pride for her current body.

Since going live, the post — which Madore shared with her more than 1 million Instagram followers — has garnered upwards of 9,000 likes in just a few hours of being posted. The photo also raked up more than 175 comments in the same amount of time, proving to be a success. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her truthfulness and powerful message, while also gushing over her beauty.

“Keep being real Marie!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a string of emoji depicting flexed biceps, clapping hands, hearts, fire, among others.

“Ur morning face rocks”, chimed in another fan, trailing the words with a cat with heart eyes emoji.

“i am glad you are ‘real,'” a third fan added.