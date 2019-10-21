Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Recreates Kim Kardashian’s Nude Selfie & Fans Are Absolutely Loving It

It’s Kim Kardashian’s birthday today. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is 39-years-old, and it looks like Suzy Cortez honored the occasion. Miss BumBum has been making a name for herself on social media on account of having a rear that’s earned her a status. The Brazilian won Miss BumBum back in 2015, and has since maintained her title with a Miss BumBum World 2019 win – she’s shown that rear off bare-bootied.

Suzy took to Instagram earlier today with an image that fans of Kim will likely be familiar with. The KKW Beauty founder’s famous nude selfie hasn’t been forgotten, although the response to the mother of four’s Instagram post was met with mixed reactions when it came out.

Suzy’s photo showed her recreating Kim’s nude snap. The model and social media sensation posed in the same way as Kim did, using the same blacked-out bars to protect her modesty. Much like Kim’s nude photo, though, the image showed plenty of skin, with the bare minimum covered. There was a slight difference between the two images – bar the obvious, Suzy was seen posing near what appeared to be a curved rail, whereas Kim’s selfie saw her in a somewhat more luxe setting as she posed in a bathroom with vein marble floors.

A caption from Suzy honored Kim as having the best-known rear, but Suzy maintained that hers was the better one.

Fans are absolutely loving it.

“YOU’RE MORE BEAUTIFUL,” one fan told Suzy.

“So pretty, great oooooooooo love you love” was another comment.

“Believe urs is best from her,” saw another fan suggest that Suzy had won.

Suzy’s update quickly proved popular, racking up more than 16,000 likes in the space of three hours. While Kim can rake in that amount of likes in a second, it’s still fair going for Suzy; the star has 2 million Instagram followers.

Loading...

Suzy’s updates frequently showcase that famous asset, although fans are equally treated to an overall view of Suzy’s ripped frame. The star’s bikini updates prove immensely popular. Here, Suzy seems to channel her own vibe over recreating anyone else’s.

Meanwhile, Kim seems to have maintained a polished image despite her sex tape past and her nude selfie. The star has spoken out about social media in general, with a Paper Mag feature wherein Kim admitted that she felt that social media had helped her family.

“I don’t think social media was that heavy when we started our show, but I think we really evolved with social media,” she said.

Fans wishing to see more of Suzy should follow her Instagram.