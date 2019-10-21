American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Physique In White Daisy Dukes

Qimmah Russo is starting off the week with a great attitude, as her most recent Instagram post indicates. On Monday, the American fitness model took to the popular social media app to share a series of snapshots in which she shows off her enviable physique in a casual, yet revealing outfit that puts her famous curves at center stage.

The photos show Russo striking different poses as she rocks a brown crop top with straps that go around her shoulders while resting just below her chest, leaving her insanely hard abs fully on display. The model teamed her top with a pair of white Daisy Dukes that sit ultra-low on her frame, exposing her stomach even more. Her shorts are super-high-cut, causing its hems to sit right on her booty, leaving her backside almost bare.

Russo shared three different photos of herself in the same location and wearing the same outfit. The first shows her facing the camera and showcasing her abs and thighs. The second and the third are similar in that they show her with her back to the onlooker, highlighting her derriere. However, these last two photos differ as she is standing up in the second and sitting down in the third.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Russo shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 9,400 likes within just a couple of hours. The same time period also brought in upwards of 140 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her insane physique while sharing their admiration for her.

“Lookin like a caramel,” one user raved, trailing the message with an ice cream emoji.

Loading...

“U r like the most pretty and thick person I’ve ever seen,” said another fan.

As The Inquisitr has previously shared, Russo is currently in Dallas, Texas, where she has been coaching. Since starting her chapter in D-Town, the fitness model has put on what she calls “good weight.” Needless to say, she has been sharing the results with her loyal fanbase. In a recent Instagram post, Russo shared her thoughts on her achievements, as she thanked her followers for their support.

“Been puttin in some major gains. Put on some weight since I’ve been out here in Dallas. [Mind blown emoji] & im loving it. This journey has been nothing short of Amazing! So grateful for all the people I’ve met & have been so kind & welcoming & supportive,” she wrote in the post’s caption.