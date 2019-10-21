Hillary Clinton Is A ‘Bitter Woman’ That Can’t Accept Her Role In Electing Donald Trump, Says Saagar Enjeti

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton recently suggested that Russia is grooming current candidate Tulsi Gabbard for a third-party run and an asset to the Kremlin. During an op-ed for The Hill, Rising host Saagar Enjeti blasted the failed presidential candidate for her comments, suggesting that her “smear” is a “classic” and reflects that she is still “bitter” over the 2016 presidential election and cannot accept her role in Donald Trump’s election.

“She is a bitter woman in Chappaqua who cannot accept that policies she championed for decades and her complete lacking as a politician is why Donald Trump is now President of the United States. Only the Russians could deny the self-anointed Queen of the United States her throne, and she’s so mad at Tulsi Gabbard for calling our DNC bias against Bernie Sanders in 2016 that she isn’t willing to stay quiet.”

Enjeti’s sentiments echo Gabbard’s claim that her resignation from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and subsequent support of Sanders over Clinton is what paved the way for the smears and attacks she claims to endure to this day. He also highlights how the establishment situations and media personalities jumped to Clinton’s defense, suggesting the episode reveals how “deep the rot” in the political system runs.

Enjeti also says the episode reflects that the DNC doesn’t appear to have learned anything from their loss in 2016, adding that they continue advocating for the same policies while the average American life expectancy continues to decline.

.@MZHemingway to Neil: Hillary Clinton isn't saying this because she thinks Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset, she's saying it because she views the foreign policy views of Tulsi Gabbard as a threat pic.twitter.com/sAAy9tOyO5 — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) October 21, 2019

Clinton’s accusations have been criticized by everyone from CNN political commentator Van Jones and former President George W. Bush’s deputy chief of staff Karl Rove to National Co-Chair of Bernie Sanders’ campaign Nina Turner. Gabbard also received support from fellow Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, and Beto O’Rourke.

Loading...

According to a Twitter thread by independent Justin Amash, Clinton’s attacks will drive voters to Trump. He also highlighted that in 2016, Trump gained fewer votes in his Michigan district than any Republican in recent history and still defeated Clinton, suggesting that Trump’s win was due to Democrats rejecting Clinton as a candidate.

Political commentator Mike Cernovich also attacked Clinton for her recent troll of Trump’s recent letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which reportedly first appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, comparing her to the Ed and Brian Krassenstein, the notorious anti-Trump Twitter personalities that are now banned from the platform.

“Hillary Clinton has moved from the most powerful offices of government to the status of a Krassenstrein [sic] Brother troll,” he tweeted.