Demi Rose Bares Hourglass Figure In Fringe And Chaps

Demi Rose is in Las Vegas right now, and for the model, what happens in Vegas isn’t staying there since she’s taken to Instagram to share a peek at her work in Sin City. Rose thrilled her 10.4 million followers on the popular social media platform with her latest post.

In a scene reminiscent of the Wild West, Rose posed in the middle of a dirt street next to a run-down building and some campers wearing chaps and an outfit made of fringe which hung strategically down her backside to protect her modesty and meet Instagram standards. The look showed off the model’s curvy behind and nipped-in waist. The brunette beauty posed looking back over her shoulder at the camera with a black cowgirl hat with turquoise decorations around the band placed low over her face, hiding most of her features. Her long brown hair flowed in ringlets down her back and over her shoulders.

In her caption, Rose, who believes that kindness informs beauty, alluded to the Wild West nature of her post, and her followers expressed their love of the image with nearly 75,000 of them hitting the “like” button in the first half-hour after she posted. Plus, almost 500 fans took a moment to leave an uplifting comment for the model.

“Naturally beautiful,” praised one follower.

“Very beautiful, Cowgirl. You look very good, dear Demi,” wrote another.

“Beauty in the Wild West.”

“The one week I leave Vegas, you come,” lamented another.

Other fans wondered where the model found the rural location.

“Where in Las Vegas is this?” a fan asked.

In her Instagram story, Rose shared a video of herself during a team workout with Sabine Charlotte Schendstok and Nike master trainer, Jamie Reynolds. In the clip, the model stood atop a weight rack while Schendstok pushed it carefully across the room. In the next several images, Rose revealed that she took her dog on a day date with another dog owned by Lotte Visser. The group, including Rose, Visser, and their two dogs, enjoyed some sushi. In another still, the two pooches posed together in a director’s chair, and Rose wrote “cute” on top of it.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model enjoyed some topless work during her time in Vegas. In those images, Rose wore a denim thong, which she paired with a cowboy hat and some boots. It seems she’s enjoyed the western theme during some of her photoshoots in Sin City.