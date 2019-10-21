‘Queen Of Cosplay’ Jessica Nigri Heats Up Instagram In Pink Lingerie Set For Hot New Update

Jessica Nigri is known as the “Queen of Cosplay” for a reason, but that doesn’t mean that all she does is post snapshots of herself as characters. While she certainly enchants crowds by sharing photos of her sexy cosplays on her Instagram page, she sometimes ditches her revealing costumes for regular lingerie. Considering the reactions to her posts, her fans seem to dig both types of updates equally.

On Monday, October 21, the cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to do the latter as she shared a couple of sizzling snapshots in which she leaves little to the imagination in a skimpy lingerie set. The photos show the bombshell rocking a baby pink two-piece set that consists of a triangle top with lace cups and cutouts around its structure, which tease quite a bit of her cleavage. The bra also has bow details at the top that give the piece a touch of romance.

Nigri teamed her bra with a pair of matching light pink bottoms that sit low on her frame, helping showcase her hourglass figure. The thong-cut bottoms also feature a cutout in the back that ties into a bow on her lower back, matching the overall details and style of her bra.

The first photo of the series shows Nigri on a countertop with her back to the camera. This pose showcases the back of her lingerie set, while also putting her barely covered derriere front and center. Meanwhile, the second shot shows her in the same location wearing the same two-piece, though this time around she is facing the camera, thus highlighting the front of the lingerie. As per her caption, the model is giving this set away to one of her fans who participate in the giveaway.

Since going live, the post — which Nigri shared with her 3.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered a whopping 120,000 likes in just an hour of being published as of the time of this writing. In addition, the same short amount of time brought in more than 4,400 comments to the photos, and more interactions are bound to continue pouring in as the evening progresses.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to spell out the word “pink” for a chance to win her lingerie set, while others simply used the opportunity to gush over her beauty.

“You perfect babe,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart and heart eyes emoji.

“After many years of complex studies I’ve come to the result : You want to kill me by nosebleed,” said another fan.