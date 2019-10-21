Dennis Quaid Engaged, 65-Year-Old Actor To Marry Laura Savoie, 26

As The Inquisitr previously reported, actor Dennis Quaid and his 26-year-old love interest, Laura Savoie, were recently spotted getting intimate during a getaway at Lake Como, Italy. The pair were captured at the five-star hotel Villa D’Este walking around and taking in the sights of the locale, holding hands, and sharing kisses.

Per a new report from Extra, Quaid and Savoie are now engaged to be married. The 65-year-old actor spoke to the outlet about his proposal in Hawaii while promoting his new movie, Midway, which also features Woody Harrelson and Patrick Wilson.

According to Quaid, his proposal to Savoie was “kind of spontaneous” and took place at the northernmost point of Oahu, Hawaii, at the Turtle Bay Resort.

“I had the ring in my pocket… It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan… I wanted it to be private,” he said.

“She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ — and then she fell down.”

The pair have been dating since this summer and have been reportedly going strong. According to an insider close to Savoie, the current Ph.D. student at the University of Texas was named the valedictorian during her time at Pepperdine University, and also studied at the University of Notre Dame. Before dating Quaid, Savoie had been linked to Jeremy Piven of Entourage fame.

As for Quaid, he previously linked to another younger woman — 32-year-old Santa Auzina. Per People, Quaid was last photographed with Auzina in September, and the pair dated for just over two years. Before Auzina, the actor was married to his ex-wife, Kimberly Buffington, who he split with in 2016 after a 12-year marriage. According to court documents, Buffington cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and requested spousal support.

Just finished interviewing Ed Skrein, Darren Criss, Patrick Wilson, Dennis Quaid, Roland Emmerich, Keean Johnson and Luke Kleintank for #MidwayMovie, here in Hawaii!!! #MadeinHollywood pic.twitter.com/g8jMiMoE7n — Kylie Erica Mar (@KylieEricaMar) October 20, 2019

Quaid’s upcoming project, Midway, is set to release November 6, 2019, and is described as a historical recreation of the Battle of Midway, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“My dad was in World War II, so there’s a personal connection there. That generation sacrificed so much for all of us, for something bigger than themselves. This film, in a way, is dedicated to that generation,” said Quaid, who plays Admiral William Halsey Jr.

Along with Quaid, Harrelson, and Wilson, the movie features Nick Jonas, Ed Skrein, and Luke Evans. The film is directed by Roland Emmerich, who is best known for his disaster films, such as Independence Day, Godzilla, and The Day After Tomorrow.