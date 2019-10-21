‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers & Speculation For Week 6 Tease Potentially Shocking Farewell

Monday night brings Week 6 of Dancing with the Stars and spoilers suggest that there will be some incredible performances. Nobody was eliminated last week with the Disney-themed dances, and some people are speculating that there could be a double elimination coming this time around to make up for it. Who seems likely to be safe and who seems at risk for heading home?

There is no specific theme for the dances this week, but Dancing with the Stars spoilers for Week 6 reveal that there will be a wide variety of dance styles incorporated into this set of performances. According to ABC, the songs slated to be utilized Monday include songs by Carrie Underwood, Steve Wonder, Wham!, Whitney Houston, and Queen, among others.

So far, DWTS spoilers have not pinned down which pairs will dance to which songs. However, it is known that there will be two quickstep dances, two Viennese waltzes, two samba performances, a jazz dance, one rumba, and a contemporary number.

Which celebrities seem most at risk of being eliminated? Because nobody was eliminated last week, the judges’ scores and viewer votes will be carried over and combined with what happens during Monday’s show. As PureDWTS notes, doing this tightens the margins between each of the pairs and sometimes that sets the stage for a shocking elimination.

Based on the speculation and number crunching done by those at PureDWTS, it seems highly likely that Karamo Brown and Sean Spicer will be under a fair amount of pressure to deliver outstanding performances Monday night. Unless some type of major mishap turns everything upside down, The Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Ally Brooke, Kate Flannery, and James Van Der Beek are likely all pretty safe.

Kel Mitchell may land in something of a danger zone, and that could potentially be the case with Sailor Brinkley-Cook or Lauren Alaina as well. Some DWTS fans might think that American Idol star Lauren is quite secure in sticking around for a while, and that may be.

Loading...

However, others might speculate that Lauren being partnered with Gleb Savchenko may not help her as much as what Karamo may get with Jenna Johnson or how Sailor might benefit with Val Chmerkovskiy. If there were to be a shocking elimination during Week 6, it could certainly come with someone like Lauren being sent home over Sean.

Interestingly, ABC doesn’t tease anything regarding a Week 6 elimination. Could that be because there might be a double elimination coming? There is likely to be at least one of those at some point this season, and it would not be unheard of to see it happen after a non-elimination week.

Will Sean Spicer manage to avoid elimination again? Could the Season 28 cast be facing a shocker with the Week 7 farewell? Dancing with the Stars spoilers suggest that things could get a bit hairy as everybody battles for safety Monday night and fans won’t want to miss these next performances.