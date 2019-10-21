Carrie Underwood Teases ‘Cry Pretty’ Halloween Merch With Spiderweb Eyes Instead Of Glitter Tears

The superstar singer will close out her 'Cry Pretty 360' tour on Halloween night.

Carrie Underwood loves Halloween, so it’s no wonder she’s closing out her “Cry Pretty 360” tour with limited-edition merch to commemorate the October holiday.

The singer took to Twitter to tease a new Halloween tee which features a revamped image of her iconic tear-streaked “Cry Pretty” eyes. But instead of glitter tears, these eyes are framed in spider webs. The orange tee has the message “Trick or Treat” across it in purple.

It’s no surprise that Carrie’s fans went a little batty over her Twitter tease. Several fans posted that they have ordered the $25 shirt to wear to her concert on Halloween. The American Idol alum’s “Cry Pretty 360” tour will wrap with a performance at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on October 31. Carrie is a huge Halloween fan, so concertgoers at her final show are in for a major treat.

The mom-of-two previously told Parade she enjoyed going on Halloween hayrides and bonfires when growing up in Oklahoma, and that as a kid, she would dress up as a bunny or gypsy to go door to door to her neighbor’s houses to collect candy.

Carrie also attended her sorority’s Halloween parties at Northeastern State University, and even in her 30s, she still dresses up. In recent years, the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer dressed as a bee and a head-to-toe Grim Reaper, the latter of which had visitors to her Nashville home spooked.

“I love seeing people dressed up—adults especially! I think it’s one holiday that adults can fully participate in and get to be silly and just dress up and have fun,” Carrie told Parade.

New Halloween T-Shirt Available! Wear yours to the final Cry Pretty Tour 360 show or wherever you're spending the holiday. Order by 10/22 to receive before Halloween at https://t.co/ULksyoaCgE -TeamCU pic.twitter.com/Lm2hVhWjPc — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 20, 2019

Carrie has also shared her family’s Halloween plans with fans. Ever since she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their first son, Isaiah, the star has regularly updated fans on her clan’s coordinating Halloween costumes.

Loading...

Last year, a then-pregnant Carrie revealed that Isaiah wanted to be a ghost, so her husband Mike was a Ghostbuster and she was the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Now that they are a family of four — baby Jacob was born in January — it will be interesting to see if they keep up with the family costume tradition.

There is no word if Carrie Underwood will change up anything in her final Cry Pretty 360 show when it takes place on Halloween night. Throughout the tour, the blond beauty has made headlines for her glittery costumes and dazzling stage show, so no matter what, fans are in for more treats than tricks.