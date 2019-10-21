Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shows Off Halloween Look And A Little Self-Love In Instagram Snapshot

Hailie Jade explained why she was 'honestly okay' with the pose that she chose for her Halloween-themed photo.

Hailie Jade, the adult daughter of “Lose Yourself” rapper Eminem, keeps wowing her Instagram followers with her fashionable fall photos. Since Halloween is getting near, her clothing took a dark turn in her latest snapshot, but she struck a warm pose that she used to put a positive spin on her post.

On Monday, the 23-year-old social media influencer took to Instagram to show off a fun Halloween look that captured the spirit of the spooky holiday without being too over-the-top. In her striking snapshot, Hailie Jade is wearing a simple black top with a snug fit that also features a mock turtleneck and short sleeves. The rest of Hailie’s outfit isn’t visible, but she makes it clear in the image’s caption that the focus is meant to be on her eye makeup.

Hailie is proving that she’s not afraid to rock orange eyeshadow, which she has applied liberally to her eyelids. To really draw attention to her makeup choice, she brushed the vibrant shadow on the creases of her lids, all the way up to the brow bone. She completed her eye-catching eye makeup with expertly-applied winged eyeliner and black mascara on her long lashes. The entire look really makes her blue eyes pop.

The social media star revealed that she chose her pumpkin-colored eyeshadow hue in honor of Halloween. When paired with her dark shirt, she’s wearing the two colors most closely associated with the October holiday.

Hailie is posing with her right hand on her left shoulder and her left arm across her body. She observed that the positioning of her arms makes it look like she’s hugging herself, which she doesn’t see anything wrong with. In fact, the pose inspired her to include a message about the importance of self-love in her Halloween-themed post.

Hailie’s choice of pose also makes it possible to see the dark green polish on her short fingernails. She’s wearing her warm brown hair straight and down, and the rest of her beautiful look includes a soft coral lip, flawless foundation that makes her skin glow, and perfectly plucked eyebrows.

Hailie’s followers let her know how much they love her subtle Halloween look by liking her post over 70,000 times in just two hours. They also complimented her for looking so stunning and doing such an amazing job with her makeup. A few of her followers even begged her to do some makeup tutorials.

“Don’t worry if I would be a beautiful lady like you, I would definitely hugging myself all the time,” remarked one fan.

“Eyeshadow and nails are on point!” another wrote.

“We would appreciate some makeup tutorials,” commented a third.

Hailie Jade hasn’t just been making the most of fall by rocking Halloween-inspired makeup. She also recently delighted her Instagram fans with a photoshoot at an apple orchard and a discussion about the changing weather. Unsurprisingly, she revealed that she’s a big fan of fall.