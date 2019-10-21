Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Eye-Popping Curves In Spandex Booty Shorts & Sports Bra

Dolly Castro is well-known in the fitness world for her powerful curves, and the model doesn’t seem to get tired of sharing her assets with her impressive Instagram following. That is exactly what she did on Monday when she took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot of herself at the gym in which she flaunts her killer physique in tiny workout clothes.

In the photo, Castro was snapped in front of gym equipment at the Infinite Training Systems in Costa Mesa, California, as she indicated via the geotag paired with her post. The Nicaraguan fitness model wore a mauve sports bra with straps that go around her neck, as well as a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her buxom figure in full evidence.

Castro teamed her sports bra with a pair of black spandex booty shorts that sit right above her belly button, leaving her insanely toned abs on display. In addition, the short piece hugs her lower body, accentuating her strong derriere and leaving her powerful legs fully visible.

Castro posed with one leg in front of the other and kept her torso straight, allowing her to further showcase her hourglass figure.

In the caption, the Latina bombshell explained that she started off the week by engaging in sprint workouts. This means she required pre-workout help, most specifically the Megawattv2 supplement from 1st Phorm. As The Inquisitr has previously written, 1st Phorm is a supplement maker that Castro often promotes on her social media as a brand ambassador.

For the shot, Castro held a bottle of the supplements she is promoting in her hand while smiling for the camera. Additionally, she wore her caramel hair in a middle part and styled down in loose waves.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Castro shared with her 6.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 25,600 likes and upwards of 360 comments within just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness icon took to the comments section to praise her flawless physique and to express their admiration for her.

“Insane curves mamasita,” one Instagram user raved, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

“You’re so beautiful,” said another fan, including a red rose and a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Too pretty boo boo,” a third user chimed in.