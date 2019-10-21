Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Curves In Bright Garment

Nicole Scherzinger‘s fashion game has been on point and decided to share it with her millions of Instagram followers.

The “On The Rocks” songstress posed in a brightly colored garment that showed off her incredible shape. She sported her brunette locks down and wavy while she applied a red lip. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a gold ring.

In a series of posts, Scherzinger stood by white curtains where she caught the light for the photos.

In the first shot, she is staring directly at the camera lens with a strong expression. In the second, the photo had been taken more up-close. The “Baby Love” hitmaker flaunted a more sultry expression with her head tilted and mouth open.

In the space of two days, her post racked up more than 105,000 likes and over 980 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Are you actually real?! Ffs @nicolescherzinger your a total dreamboat,” one user wrote.

“Wow, how beautiful. I loved this outfit! I love your style!” another shared.

“You look absolutely gorgeous Nicole!” a third mentioned.

“Damnnn! Flawless! Slaying as always,” a fourth fan remarked.

“I love u so much my queen doll,” a fifth follower commented.

In her caption, she mentioned that a new episode of The X Factor would air that night in the U.K. The latest season is a celebrity special.

During the first episode, Scherzinger stunned in a low-cut garment that exposed her chest, per The Inquisitr.

While busy working on The X Factor, she is also a judge on The Masked Singer in the U.S. and Australia’s Got Talent.

Nicole currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and invited Architectural Digest into her home for a tour, which The Inquisitr reported. Her incredible house has its own home theater as well as a balcony view that overlooks the stunning city.

Scherzinger first rose to fame as a member of the Pussycat Dolls who went on to sell millions of records. Their signature singles — “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” and “When I Grow Up” — helped them become of the biggest groups from the past decade. On Spotify, they still have a loyal following, gathering in more than 6.2 million monthly listeners who play their music around the world.

As for her own solo career, she managed to have success and create her own fan base own her own. On Spotify, she currently has over 1.7 million monthly listeners.

For those who want to see more of Nicole, follow her Instagram account.