‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Hints That Boyfriend Rick Leventhal Is Moving To California, Engagement Rumors Ensue

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal began dating in August.

Is Kelly Dodd’s boyfriend, Rick Leventhal, moving to Southern California to be closer to her after just over two months of dating?

According to an October 20 report from OK! Magazine, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member hinted at the possibility on Instagram on Saturday as she discussed her relationship with the Fox News correspondent with her many fans and followers.

As the outlet revealed, the 44-year-old reality star shared an Instagram photo of herself and her friends enjoying the sunny weather of the West Coast. In the caption of the image, she told her 59-year-old boyfriend that he was going to “love it” in California. Right away, fans began questioning Dodd about whether or not she and Leventhal were moving in together before asking if they were engaged.

“Is a proposal coming soon? If your man is moving it must be serious,” one person wrote.

According to OK! Magazine, this isn’t the first time Dodd has sparked rumors regarding the possibility of her and Leventhal moving in with one another. In fact, just last month on social media, Dodd told Leventhal she was going to be “moving in” to his New York City apartment during one of her visits to his place.

Dodd also sparked rumors of a potential engagement on social media last month after she told a fan who applauded their relationship that she and Leventhal would be getting married on “10/10/2020.” Around the same time, Leventhal fueled those rumors when he called himself the “luckiest man on Earth” in the comments section of one of Dodd’s images of the two of them on Instagram.

On September 11, an insider spoke out about Dodd and Leventhal’s potential wedding date, confirming that while Dodd did reveal a date for their possible big day in 2020, the couple is not yet engaged.

“Kelly and Rick are head over heels in love and have already been talking about getting married, but there’s nothing official yet. They’ve known one another for a short time but it’s been a very deep connection. They are in love. It’s special. They have great chemistry,” a source told People at the time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd has been gushing over her romance with Leventhal ever since she called it quits with Dr. Brian Reagan after about seven months of dating this past summer.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.