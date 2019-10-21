Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Elizabeth Scrambles As Franco’s Hearing Draws Near

Spoilers indicate that Tuesday’s General Hospital will have a lot of action connected to the upcoming hearing for Franco Baldwin. Elizabeth Webber Baldwin and Scott Baldwin are working together to persevere in this court appearance, but “Drew Cain” has Dr. Kim Nero and a high-powered attorney on his side. Which side will end up having a leg up later this week when the battle begins in the courtroom?

The sneak peek for Tuesday’s episode indicates that Elizabeth and Scott will have another discussion about the case. General Hospital spoilers share that Scott will ask what Liz is looking for, and it seems he’ll use a somewhat exasperated tone here. Elizabeth will reply that she’s looking for the one thing they have missed.

It doesn’t sound as if Elizabeth will necessarily have anything specific in mind. Rather, it seems as if she’ll simply be determined and somewhat desperate to find a resource or angle they have yet to incorporate into their case.

As Scott and Liz continue to prepare, “Drew” will meet again with his lawyer, Martin Gray. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Martin, played by All My Children fan-favorite actor Michael E. Knight, will manage to get a Navy SEAL uniform for “Drew” to wear in court.

Elizabeth wants to be prepared when Franco's trial begins. Will Scott's strategy work to their advantage?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @RebeccaLHerbst pic.twitter.com/9XdfD8TkI1 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 17, 2019

According to SheKnows Soaps, Liz will end up having a conversation with Julian Jerome during Tuesday’s episode. General Hospital spoilers note that what Elizabeth shares ends up resonating with Julian, and it could be this that prompts him to share something incredibly useful with Liz and Scott.

General Hospital spoilers have teased that heading into this hearing, Julian will decide to give Scott some information that could be invaluable. While it isn’t known for certain yet what it is that Julian will share, it seems likely it will be related to Kim’s intense grieving for Oscar and her temporary pursuit of trying to have either Julian or Drew father a new child for her.

"Drew" has to come to terms with the death of his physical counterpart. How will it affect Kevin's analysis of his mental capacity?

Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/aLZB2kUcWT — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 17, 2019

As fans know, Kim went to great lengths to have Drew father another baby for her, and she recently hopped into bed with Franco in the midst of this memory swap chaos. If this were to all emerge, it could weaken any testimony or support she demonstrates for “Drew.”

This is going to be a tough battle, and the buzz is that Elizabeth may ultimately be dealt a heartbreaking blow by losing this case. However, rumors are swirling that Tamara Braun is leaving her role as Kim, and if Liz were to win her case, it would seem a natural next step that Kim may decide to leave Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers tease that things will get intense during this hearing and that there will be plenty of heartbreak to go around. The judge will not take long to make a decision, and fans will be curious to see where this heads next.