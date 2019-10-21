Miley Cyrus Bares Toned Legs In Short Daisy Dukes And White Tee

Singer Miley Cyrus celebrated her new life with a brand new post, thrilling her 100 million followers on Instagram. Recently, Cyrus posed in front of her bathroom mirror wearing her underwear and a T-shirt, and now she’s added a new picture for her fans.

In the image, the “Party in the USA” looked ready to go in the casual getup. She wore short, ripped Daisy Dukes, which she cinched around her waist with a brown belt. Cyrus paired the shorts with a white baby T-shirt that she casually tucked in at the front. On top of that, the Black Mirror actress wore an oversized, striped dress shirt that she left unbuttoned, which hung down lower than her shorts. Cyrus piled her hair atop her head in a bun, and she accessorized with a large variety of gold necklaces, rings, and earrings. Gold, wire-rimmed, dark sunglasses completed the summery look.

In the caption, the “Wrecking Ball” singer noted she had a new life, and lately, she hasn’t been shy about showing off her happiness with her most recent boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson. Her fans are here for it, and in mere minutes, more than 320,000 of Cyrus’s followers on the popular social media platform showed their appreciation for the post by hitting the “like” button. Nearly 3,000 fans also took the time to leave a comment for the singer.

“You’re the queen,” gushed one fan.

“YOU LOOK GORG,” another follower exclaimed.

“Best Singer of Hollywood. Queen Miley,” a third declared.

“Love your sense of style,” a fourth follower chimed in of the singer’s eclectic outfit.

Loading...

In her Instagram story, Cyrus clarified comments she made yesterday about “sucky guys.” In a clip, she revealed that Simpson is the only nice guy, and some people took that to mean Cyrus thought her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth isn’t a nice guy, US Weekly reported. Others felt Cyrus’s comments meant she believed that people could choose their sexuality. The reason is that Cyrus claimed she always thought she had to be gay since, in her experience, many guys were not nice.

“I was talking sh*t about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am part of.”

Since her breakup from her husband of seven months earlier this year, Cyrus has dated Kaitlynn Carter and the “Golden Thing” singer. Cyrus recently advised her fans to get used to her dating.