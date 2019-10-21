Ashanti Poses With Sister In Low-Cut Leopard-Print Garment For Magazine Cover

Ashanti has graced the cover of Sheen Magazine with her younger sister, Shia Douglas.

The duo is rocking leopard-print garments for the cover and look extremely fierce. Shia is covered in a skintight jumpsuit with a fur coat over the top. Ashanti, on the other hand, is showing off her chest in a low-cut garment paired with trousers.

Shia is rocking blond hair while Ashanti is rocking brunette hair with blond highlights. They are both sporting their locks down while staring directly at the camera.

Ashanti has her arm on her sister’s shoulder, while she places the other on her thigh. The “Rain On Me” hitmaker has on numerous rings and sharp acrylic nails.

The magazine announced the issue on their Instagram, which has gone down well with their readers. With over 1,300 likes, it has proved popular with their followers.

“Two beautiful queens!!!!” one user wrote.

“They are both gorgeous,” another shared, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“Great cover! Love the color scheme,” a third mentioned.

“This cover is fire! Can’t wait to read about these sexy sisters!” a fourth follower remarked.

Ashanti is known for turning up the heat on her own Instagram account. The “Only You” songstress recently posted shots of her on a yacht, showing off her incredible figure, which The Inquisitr reported.

Earlier this year, she released her own clothing range with online retailer PrettyLittleThing. On their website, she models a lot of the outfits.

“Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” their website states.

On Spotify, Ashanti currently has more than 2.7 million monthly listeners who listen to her music around the world. With a career spanning nearly two decades, she proves to still be a successful act. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Foolish.” Other tracks within the top five include “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby),” “Unfoolish,” “Happy,” and “Pretty Little Thing” featuring Afro B.

Her last studio album, Braveheart, was released in 2014.

According to the Grammy’s official website, she has been nominated eight times and taken home a trophy for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

To stay up to date with Ashanti, follow her Instagram account.