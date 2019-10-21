Miranda Lambert Stuns In Daisy Dukes And Tied-Up Top

Miranda Lambert rocked different versions of the look during stops on her 'Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars' tour.

Miranda Lambert flaunted her country girl flair during a few recent stops on her “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars” tour.

Miranda, 35, usually stays true to her cowgirl roots by wearing Western-inspired outfits for her performances, but she always adds a little something extra to make them visually interesting. On Monday, the “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from the Fargo, Milwaukee, and St. Paul legs of her tour. It might be a bit chilly in the upper Midwest, but Miranda didn’t let the cooler temperatures outside stop her from rocking her Daisy Dukes again.

In one of her concert photos, the blond beauty is pictured wearing her cut-off denim shorts over a pair of black fishnets. Her bottoms are embellished with fringe over the pockets, and she has paired them with a shirt of many colors. Her top resembles a patchwork quilt with segments featuring different patterns and colors, including some sections with a vibrant red print and others with a black-and-white polka-dot pattern. In her first photo, Miranda is pictured singing alongside former The Voice contestant Gwen Sebastian, who was a member of Blake Shelton’s team when she competed on the show. Gwen is rocking a gorgeous, little black dress covered in pearls.

In her second photo, Miranda Lambert is wearing her Daisy Dukes with a different stunning top. It’s mostly white with a black print and bright pink accents, and Miranda is wearing it tied up in the front. This shows off the shiny belt buckle she’s wearing with her blue jean shorts.

Fans can get a better look at Miranda’s patchwork polka-dot top in the third photo. In it, she’s holding a washboard and standing between fellow Pistol Annies members Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. Angaleena’s black skirt has a white polka-dot pattern that complements the print on Miranda’s shirt.

In the fourth photo, Miranda is rocking a different pair of Daisy Dukes with a darker wash. Instead of fringe, the denim shorts are bedazzled with a swirling, studded design over the front pockets. She’s wearing another tied-up top, this one in black and covered in a colorful print. Miranda also has on black fishnets and black cowboy boots. She’s pictured onstage with all of her female special guests: Gwen Sebastian, Angeleena Presley, Ashley Monroe, Elle King, and Ashley McBryde. The final photo is a snapshot of Miranda wearing the same mostly black outfit as she strums her guitar and watches Blu Sanders sing.

Miranda Lambert’s fans responded to her mini tour scrapbook by letting her know how much they love her style, her show, and the country music star in general.

“So beautiful, PS love them shorts,” remarked one admirer.

“Awesome show in Milwaukee! Thank you for being real and sharing your life with us…The ups and downs, the heartaches and the joys,” another commented.

Amazing show! Loved all the Lady Power!!!!” a third wrote.

Miranda’s stop in St. Paul also earned a rave review from the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which praised the powerful singer for the way she “dazzled with the unwavering conviction in her voice, the brilliant pacing of her show and the uplifting camaraderie of her singing friends who participated in the consistently satisfying four-hour marathon.”